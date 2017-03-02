Maroons, Bulldogs hope to play off familiarity

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: 3A Central Regional » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Urbana's Kristion Dixon(21) knocks a shot away from Paris' Salem Isaf(20) in a Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional quarterfinal game at Coombes gym in Champaign on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Stopping Tim Finke, Doug Wallen and Bailey Dee from scoring is tough enough for almost any area boys’ basketball team.

Add in Champaign Central’s rebounding ability and the fact other contributors, like A’Kieon Gill and Jonte Coleman, are capable of having double-digit scoring nights, and halting the Maroons becomes even more cumbersome.

“If you leave one to go help on another, that leaves somebody else open, and it’s tough to make that recovery,” Mahomet-Seymour coach Chad Benedict said. “They’re just so balanced in how they can attack you.”

Benedict and his Bulldogs will need to figure out a way to slow down the Maroons offense.

The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Combes Gym to decide the Class 3A Champaign Central Regional champion.

Good luck, too, in trying to slow down Central. At least based on the last month. The Maroons are averaging 71.5 points during their eight-game win streak.

“If you look at the box scores for the majority of our games, we’ve had three, sometimes four guys in double figures,” Central coach Jeff Finke said. “We’ve not had to rely on Tim, Doug or Bailey every night. We’ve known Jonte can shoot the ball, and he’s grown into that role.”

Like the role he had in Tuesday night’s 86-52 win against Urbana, against whom the 6-foot-2 junior guard compiled 15 points, tying for high-scoring honors in the regional semifinal win with Tim Finke and Wallen.

The Bulldogs and Maroons have already met this season at Combes Gym, with Central winning 68-59 on Jan. 24.

At that point in the season, it didn’t seem likely that 20 wins were obtainable for either the Maroons or Bulldogs.

Since then, though, M-S (22-8) has rattled off 10 consecutive wins, and Central (18-9) is within two victories of having its first 20-win season since a 2007-08 season that ended with the Maroons placing third at state in 3A.

“That familiarity helps and gives you a little bit extra sense of confidence, but on the same hand, at this time of the year, we’ve been both (familiar and not) in so many situations,” Benedict said. “I don’t know if it’s that much of a swing factor.”

While Finke (19.4 points), Dee (14.4 points) and Wallen (14.2 points) are all capable of carrying Central’s offense, the Bulldogs have relied heavily on junior Cory Noe this season.

The 6-2 guard averages 19.5 points, the lone M-S player in double figures. Senior guard Bradley Hamilton (9.8 points) and junior guard Noah Benedict (8.9 points) are the Bulldogs’ next leading scorers.

“Cory is their leader,” Jeff Finke said. “They’re really confident right now because they’ve played a tough schedule, and we know they’ll be prepared.”

Both programs are trying to keep their postseason run of regional titles intact as well. M-S has claimed two straight regional championships, while Central is vying for its first back-to-back collection of regional plaques since a decade ago.

“It’s one of the goals that our team set back in the preseason,” Finke said. “It’s a great opportunity for us.”

Same for the Bulldogs, who seem comfortable playing up-tempo if they need to, grinding out games possession by possession or pulling off a late rally.

“One thing we’ve been impressed with is the heart that we’ve played with,” Chad Benedict said. “We’ve been in a lot of tough games and never once did I see panic in our kids’ eyes. When we were down 13 in the third quarter and eight with about three or four minutes to go against Rantoul on Wednesday night, we never panicked. That’s a credit to the kids because they just believe.”