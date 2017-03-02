Vikings face sizable challenge in regional final

DANVILLE — Ted Houpt admitted he was a little worried heading into Tuesday’s Class 4A Normal West Regional semifinal game against Centennial.

After all, his Danville boys’ basketball team wasn’t used to playing the role of favorite before receiving the No. 2 seed in this year’s sub-sectional. The Vikings always had been capable of pulling off an upset, but being upset was something the Danville usually had to worry about.

“We’re always the underdog that’s scrappy and capable, you better watch out, but it’s a different kind of pressure coming in with expectations,” Houpt said. “With no seniors, that’s something you have to be a little concerned about. But we’ve been pretty consistent all year, just emotionally. We haven’t really had many big lows and drop-offs.”

With the Vikings topping Centennial, Houpt won’t have to worry about his team being favored in Friday’s regional final against Normal West. After all, the Wildcats topped the Vikings just two weeks ago and boast highly touted sophomore Francis Okoro, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound force inside who is receiving Division I interest.

“He protects the basket and allows them to extend their defense and allows them to take some stuff away from us,” Houpt said. “Offensively, he made 9 of 10 free throws the last time we played against them.

“When you’ve got a big guy who can get position and make free throws, that’s a tough matchup. There’s not many people in the state or even the country that have a good matchup (against him), so we’ll have to figure out a way.”

Danville point guard Kendle Moore, who boasts a few D-I scholarship offers of his own, thinks the key to defending Okoro is gaining position before he catches the ball.

“I’m not going to lie and say it’s not a tough matchup, because it is,” Moore said. “We just need to make sure we don’t let him get deep in the paint. If he gets deep in the paint, he can finish around the basket. We have to make sure he catches it out wide and doesn’t get looks at the rim.”

While Danville may not be reverting back to the role of plucky underdog any time soon, Houpt is fine with his team not being Friday’s favorite.

“I don’t feel the same kind of pressure,” Houpt said. “We have every expectation that we can win the game, but I don’t think it’s something that’s like, ‘Oh, my God, what if we lose.’ Once you get in the tournament a little more, it starts just to be more about playing the game and just enjoying it.”