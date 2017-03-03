‘Lid on the hoop’ keeps Warriors from title

SENECA — Watseka had a game plan, and successfully executed it.

“We tried to force them to make outside shots,” Warriors boys’ basketball coach Chad Cluver said.

Kankakee Bishop McNamara foiled the long-range shooting strategy in Friday’s Class 2A sectional championship game by making five early three-point shots en route to a 60-44 triumph over the Warriors.

“They hit one three, and that opens everything up,” said Watseka senior Nathan Schroeder, who scored a team-high 15 points. “That made it tough. Props to them for beating our game plan.”

McNamara (23-7) built an early 8-4 lead and extended it to 19-9 after one quarter in its first meeting of the season with the Warriors. Watseka cut the deficit to nine points at halftime, but a five-point third quarter prevented any further comeback.

“We couldn’t get a small run going to get momentum back on our side,” Schroeder said.

“We tried to battle, but it was frustrating,” Cluver added. “It seemed like there was a lid on the hoop.”

Senior Hunter Lee scored 12 points and junior Brendan Fletcher added 11 for the Warriors.

The loss ended Watseka’s season, but not its enthusiasm for the future. A squad with just three seniors on the roster last week won the school’s second regional title in the past 22 years.

This year’s final 22-9 record marks the second time for back-to-back 20-win seasons since 1995.

“It feels good to reach way past our potential,” Schroeder said. “In the regional, we beat people we weren’t supposed to.”

Cluver said there was an added significance to this season’s 20-win output.

“Our schedule was even tougher,” he said, “and we’ll try to make it even tougher (in the future) so we can battle in these physical games.

“I liked the way our kids focused down the stretch. They figured out there was more than the physical. There was also the mental and the emotional.”

The Warriors were without their third senior, Lance Dittrich, in the second half. He was sidelined with a possible concussion in the second quarter.

“The three seniors will be hard to replace, but with another summer of hard work, we’ll be back to give it a try,” Cluver said.