Dee thrives as Maroons claim championship on home court

CHAMPAIGN — Bailey Dee ditched the long-sleeve white shirt he wore underneath his home-white Champaign Central boys’ basketball jersey at halftime for a practical reason Friday night in front of a near-capacity crowd at Combes Gym.

“It got real hot,” Dee said.

So did the 5-foot-10 junior point guard’s play in the second half, sans long sleeves.

A Division I prospect on a team that already boasts another D-I talent in Tim Finke, Dee carried Central past Mahomet-Seymour 64-55 for a Class 3A regional title on the Maroons’ home court.

Dee scored 18 of his team-high 20 points in the second half to help Central (19-9) win its second straight regional crown.

“He got in a rhythm, and we could never get him out of his rhythm,” M-S coach Chad Benedict said. “When Tim and Bailey can go one-on-one, they’re really hard to guard.”

The Maroons won their ninth straight game with Friday’s triumph, setting up a rematch against Springfield Lanphier (25-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in an Effingham Sectional semifinal game.

The two teams met last season in Taylorville in the same round of the postseason, with the Lions prevailing 68-61.

“We’re just looking to pay back Lanphier from last year,” Dee said. “We’ve got to go in strong, play hard and do what we do best.”

On Friday night, what the Maroons did best revolved around the skill set of Dee.

Finke and Doug Wallen each chipped in 12 points — while A’Kieon Gill (eight points), Jonte Coleman (six points) and Jake Beesley (six points, nine rebounds) all gave Central solid contributions as well.

But Dee stole the show.

Which is saying something after Beesley, Wallen and Finke all threw down two-handed dunks for the Maroons.

Dee sank two three-pointers in the third quarter, his last giving Central a 38-30 lead with less than 3 minutes remaining, and made 8 of 9 free throws in the second half.

“He’s always been a great player,” Finke said. “We’ve known what he can do, and he definitely showed that. He kept us in it the whole way. That’s what we need out of our point guard. That’s our key to success right now.”

Central coach Jeff Finke said he didn’t say anything particularly inspiring to Dee at halftime. What Dee did is just a microcosm of what the Maroons, when they are playing their best, are capable of.

“We don’t have to lean on any one person, which makes it nice,” Jeff Finke said. “Mahomet had a great game plan to take Tim out and Doug out, and Bailey responded. He was feeling it and able to beat his man to the rim. We know he can shoot free throws really well, so we put the ball in his hands a lot of times, and he made a lot of good plays.”

Despite Dee’s dominance in the second half, the strong play of M-S guards Cory Noe and Noah Benedict nearly lifted the Bulldogs (22-9) from a double-digit deficit early in the fourth quarter.

Noe displayed his acrobatic body control to finish at the rim numerous times en route to a game-high 24 points.

“I’m proud of all the guys and what we’ve been able to accomplish this year,” Noe said. “Honestly, if you would have asked me before the season what our record would have been or if we would have played for a regional championship, I don’t know if I could have told you at the beginning of the year that we’d be in the spot we were in.”

Noe tallied 17 second-half points, including the Bulldogs’ final nine, and his long three-pointer from the top of the key with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter trimmed Central’s lead to 60-55.

Noah Benedict added 14 points for M-S, which saw its 10-game win streak end Friday night, and Bradley Hamilton, who, like Noe, dealt with foul trouble for much of the game, chipped in eight points.

“I am 100 percent proud of our kids,” Chad Benedict said. “They could have backed down. Central had some big momentum plays with the dunks, and we continued to make plays. Hats off to Central. They’ve got a good basketball team.”

But after Noe’s last bucket of the season for M-S, Tim Finke made four straight free throws in the closing seconds to stave off a late comeback by the Bulldogs, allowing the Bleacher Bums — Central’s student section decked out in red, white and blue Friday night — to storm the court and overwhelm the Maroons moments after the final buzzer sounded.

A moment made much sweeter for the Maroons — who have won six regional titles in the last 11 seasons — thanks to the performance from Dee.

“I had worn the long-sleeve two games in a row, and we had won, so I got real superstitious about it,” Dee said. “My adrenaline was pumping early, but in the second half, I calmed down and just played my game.”

Bracket racket

A look ahead at next week’s Class 3A Effingham Sectional:

Tuesday’s Game

Champaign Central (19-9) vs. Springfield Lanphier (25-3), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Mount Zion (21-9) vs. Decatur Eisenhower (23-7), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.