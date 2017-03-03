McCormick's treys lead Mustangs to super-sectional

Image Gallery: HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL » more Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.

ARCOLA — When Tyler McCormick advanced to the Final Four of the state three-point shooting contest four years ago, Ridgeview boys’ basketball coach Rodney Kellar, had some wise words for the then-freshman guard.

“My message to him as a freshman was, ‘Congratulations. Keep getting better. But you’ve got to take us with you the next time,’ ” Kellar said.

The next season, McCormick did exactly that as the Mustangs advanced to the Class 1A Final Four in Peoria and secured a third-place finish, but fell short of their goal of a state championship.

On Friday night, the Mustangs got themselves one step closer to getting back to the big stage with a 59-30 win over Cissna Park in the Class 1A Arcola Sectional championship game.

The No. 1-ranked Mustangs (30-1), whose victory advanced them to the super-sectional matchup against Newark (27-4) at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena, have some unfinished business in Peoria. But for now, McCormick said, they are going to take things one step at a time.

“We want to go all the way, obviously, and go back to Peoria,” McCormick said, “but we’re just embracing the moment right now. Getting back to ISU is a great feeling, and we hope we can (make it to Peoria) again.

“These guys, I’ll tell you what, they’ve played in five championship games this year, and they always rise to the occasion. They’re big time.”

McCormick led the Mustangs with a hot shooting night, finishing with a game-high 21 points on a 7-of-12 clip from beyond the arc.

With a 28-12 halftime lead, teammate Noah Young (14 points, five assists) had a pair of nice finishes off two straight steals for a 34-14 edge, and then McCormick put on a show.

The senior went on a personal 12-0 run, burying 4 of 5 threes to balloon the Mustangs’ lead to 32 points on the way to a 46-16 advantage after the third quarter.

“After the three-point contest — I didn’t do so hot — I felt good coming out,” McCormick said after making just six threes in the pregame contest. “(The credit) is all to my teammates for getting me the ball and sharing the ball. … We knew the game plan coming in (was) that they would guard (the three-point line) hard. Coach really emphasized screening, picking and popping and getting open.”

“With Tyler, it was a matter of feeding him till he was full,” Kellar added. “The three-point contest just got him warmed up.”

McCormick’s back-to-back threes in the first quarter opened up an early 10-4 lead, and teammate Jacob Donaldson (eight points, eight rebounds) netted a pair of buckets to help build a 17-6 edge after the first quarter.

The game slowed down a bit in the second period, as both squads played zone defensive looks and extended past the three-point arc.

Instead of taking rushed shots, though, Ridgeview worked the ball around for long possessions to get open looks. The Mustangs finished the half 5 of 9 from three-point range — finishing 16 of 30 from distance.

The Timberwolves (14-19) advanced to the sectional title game after upsets of St. Anne in the regional championship game and Heyworth in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal.

“We ran into a better team (Friday),” Cissna Park coach Kevin Long said. “As a coach, you can’t ask for anything more than getting your kids to play a little bit above their potential and play as long as you can until somebody better than you beats you. We didn’t beat ourselves.

“That was our goal — go as far as we can, don’t beat ourselves and if we get beat by a better team, we’re OK with that. I’m really happy the seniors got that regional championship and got to play in a sectional atmosphere. They’ll remember that the rest of their lives.”

Cissna Park, which started three sophomores and often had four sophomores on the court at once, got valuable experience heading into next season.

“We would not have been in this position (Friday) if it wouldn’t have been for our four seniors,” Long said. “We wouldn’t have been here without our younger guys either. We mixed and meshed well, and we brought it all together at the right time and peaked for the postseason.”

Bracket racket

A look ahead at next Tuesday’s Class 1A super-sectional games across the state:

DeKalb Super-Sectional

at NIU Convocation Center

Chicago Hope Academy (27-3) vs. East Dubuque (31-2), 6 p.m.

Carbondale Super-Sectional

at SIU Arena

Effingham St. Anthony (27-5) vs. Woodlawn (18-14), 6 p.m.

Jacksonville Super-Sectional

at Jacksonville Bowl

Mendon Unity (24-7) vs. Okawville (30-3), 7 p.m.

Normal Super-Sectional

at Redbird Arena

Ridgeview (30-1) vs. Newark (27-4), 7 p.m.