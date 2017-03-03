Moore's late free throws lift Danville to crown

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: IHSA Class 3A Regional » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.

NORMAL — Caleb Griffin jumped off the Danville boys’ basketball bench and ran toward the baseline in disappointment, Sean Houpt put his hands over his face and Kendle Moore thought his junior season was done.

The game, and Danville’s upstart season, looked like it was finished.

With Danville up 47-46 with half a second left in the Class 4A Normal West Regional final Friday night, Wildcat Malik Tucker had two free throws to virtually win the game, and Tucker made the first.

“I was all over the place,” Danville coach Ted Houpt said. “Disappointment, anger, elation, resolve.”

But after a timeout, Tucker’s second shot bounced off the back of the rim and out to send the game to overtime, when Moore found himself in a similar position.

With 7 seconds left and the Wildcats up 51-50, Moore stepped to the line. He knocked down his first free throw, and after a timeout he hit the second.

After a Normal West turnover, Elijah Davis grabbed the ball and dribbled out the clock to give the Vikings their first regional title in 16 years with a thrilling 52-51 win.

“Kendle Moore did what he does,” Houpt said. “He finished the game for us. He made free throws under pressure, makes big plays, attacks, and so I’m really happy.”

The Vikings (21-8), though, showed they’re plenty more than Moore against the host Wildcats (18-11).

Davis came off the bench and hit two key threes after Normal West took a 38-30 lead before knocking down another in overtime, and Julian Pearl scored four points during a 17-6 run that gave Danville a 47-44 lead with less than a minute left in regulation.

“We were just clicking,” said Davis, who scored a career-high 16 points. “Our momentum was up. After one of us hit a shot, somebody else would hit a shot, and then we’d try to get somebody else the shot. I just happened to be open every time.”

After post player Day’len Davis-Williams went down with an injury early in the game, the 6-foot-7 Pearl drew the matchup of 6-foot-9, 225-pound sophomore Francis Okoro, a consensus top-100 recruit in his class.

Okoro scored 16 points, but Pearl was able to match up with him and keep him in check, blocking one of his shots late in the game.

“Julian guarding Francis, that’s what we needed,” said Moore, who led Danville with 17 points. “They go through their offense with him, so that was a big step up with him. … He didn’t stop him completely, but he did all he could to slow him down and slow their offense down.”

On the last few possessions, the Vikings missed multiple shots that could have given them the lead.

But again and again, they found a way to recover the ball, with Griffin keeping play alive twice on one possession.

In the end, a group of young Vikings who finished 13-14 a year ago clawed their way to Tuesday night’s Class 4A Ottawa Sectional semifinal against Moline (21-8) that tips at 7 p.m.

“They didn’t quit,” Houpt said. “We haven’t won one in a long time, and we know the Normal schools, they compete all the way down to the last second, and they never quit. In order to beat them, we had to match their intensity.

“I thought that last play showed that we’re more than athletic. We’re good competitors. … We’ve broken a lot of barriers, and we don’t have any seniors, so it means a lot.”

Bracket racket

A look ahead at next week’s Class 4A Ottawa Sectional:

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville West (20-8) vs. Edwardsville (28-1), 7 p.m.*

Danville (21-8) vs. Moline (21-8), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

*At Collinsville