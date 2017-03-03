Sages thrill home crowd, take sectional in overtime

Image Gallery: HS Boys' 2A Monticello Sectional: Monticello vs. PBL » more Monticello beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-32 in the class 2A Sectional final at Monticello Middle School in Monticello on Friday, March 3, 2017.

MONTICELLO — For the first time in a decade, the Monticello boys’ basketball team is a sectional champion.

The Sages rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter and outscored Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9-0 in the overtime period to defeat the Panthers 41-32 at a packed Monticello Middle School gymnasium and win their first sectional title since head coach Kevin Roy’s first season in 2006-07.

“The atmosphere was amazing in here,” said Calvin Fisher, Monticello’s junior forward who scored a game-high 23 points. “If you go back to eighth grade, sometimes the middle section is filled but that’s it. PBL brought a lot of fans, too. It was fun to play in.”

They’ll get another fun atmosphere Tuesday night at The Recreation and Athletic Center on the University of Illinois-Springfield campus, where Monticello (22-5) meets Quincy Notre Dame (28-2) in a super-sectional game that tips at 7 p.m.

But the scenario almost didn’t play out for the Sages as PBL enjoyed a 32-29 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Until Fisher banked in a three with just over a minute remaining in regulation to tie the game at 32.

“I jumped so high on that one. I don’t know why,” Fisher said. “There was a dude coming under me, so I jumped and I knew it felt weird, but I thought it might bank in.

“It felt great, then I looked up and it was a tie game and thought, ‘We’ve got a ballgame now.’ It was lucky to say the least.”

PBL held the ball for the final shot, but Monticello senior Jarron Roy forced a 5-second violation against the Panthers to give the Sages one last shot to break the tie.

“That was huge,” Kevin Roy said. “We thought he was pretty close to getting a 5-second call a little bit earlier, and I pulled him over and said, ‘All you have to do is stay close. Don’t worry about stealing it, just stay close to him.’ I thought (Jarron’s) footwork was fantastic in staying in there. It was really a momentum swinger for us.”

It could have had the opposite effect on the Panthers (21-8) in the closing seconds, but PBL was able to force overtime.

“That was tough for our kids,” PBL coach Adam Schonauer said. “Still, they are so resilient. They didn’t give in right there.”

Monticello guard Johnny Dawson dribbled the ball off his leg and out of bounds, setting up an overtime session that the Sages dominated.

Luke Stokowski added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Sages. Cole Eshleman led the Panthers with 14 points, including two three-pointers.

“Even though we didn’t get score when we got the ball back (near the end of regulation), it was a huge relief,” Fisher said. “The relief that it gave us knowing only we could end the game — it was a huge moment.”

The tight contest was a departure from the teams’ first two meetings earlier this season. PBL won by 18 in the first game at Monticello’s Holiday Hoopla in late December, and Monticello returned the favor with a 21-point blowout a few weeks later in Monticello’s own Miller Gymnasium.

The familiarity brought out a little gamesmanship from the two coaches.

Monticello ran man-to-man defense to start the game, then switched to zone in the second quarter.

The Sages’ defense held PBL to 28 percent shooting and only 3 of 18 from three.

“The second time we played them we had good success with the zone,” Kevin Roy said. “I thought they’d expect us to start out in it. It went a little differently in the man-to-man.”

PBL enjoyed a 22-15 lead in the third quarter before Monticello closed the gap to 22-21, setting up the dramatic fourth quarter and ensuing overtime where Fisher shined.

“Calvin Fisher’s a really nice player,” Schonauer said. “He’s got a great demeanor about him. He can play inside. He can play outside. He can handle the basketball. I thought, for the most part, we did a pretty good job on him. We game-planned for him, and he still had a good job. That’s a credit to the kind of basketball player he is."

Bracket racket

A look ahead at next Tuesday’s Class 2A super-sectional games across the state:

DeKalb Super-Sectional

at NIU Convocation Center

Rockford Christian (21-8) vs. Kankakee McNamara (23-7), 7:30 p.m.

Carbondale Super-Sectional

at SIU Arena

Alton Marquette (30-3) vs. Mt. Carmel (26-4), 7:30 p.m.

Joliet Central Super-Sectional

at Joliet Central High School

Chicago Collins (23-5) vs. Chicago Orr (20-5), 7 p.m.

Springfield Super-Sectional

at UIS’ Recreation and Athletic Center

Monticello (22-5) vs. Quincy Notre Dame (28-2), 7 p.m.