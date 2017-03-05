Prep preview, Week of March 6

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on the calendar:

1. TUESDAY: Class 1A Normal Super-Sectional, boys’ basketball, 7 p.m.

Class 1A No. 1 Ridgeview avenged its only loss (Fisher) in the sectional semifinals. A win over 1A No. 5 Newark at Redbird Arena will get the Mustangs to state for the second time in three years, giving seniors Tyler McCormick and Noah Young appropriate career cappers.

2. TUESDAY: Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional, boys’ basketball 7 p.m.

Monticello takes on Class 2A No. 1 Quincy Notre Dame at Illinois-Springfield for a chance to head to Carver Arena this weekend. As usual, the Sages will have the edge in terms of size, and they’ll have to take advantage against the Raiders’ efficient offense.

3. TUESDAY AND FRIDAY: Class 3A Effingham Sectional, boys’ basketball, 7 p.m.

Just over three months ago, Springfield Lanphier edged Champaign Central 51-48 in overtime. Since then, the Maroons’ season has been rockier than that of the Class 3A No. 3 Lions. Central, though, is playing its best at the right time with nine straight wins.

4. TUESDAY AND FRIDAY: Class 4A Ottawa Sectional, boys’ basketball, 7 p.m.

Danville heads north to take on Moline for a chance to play for a sectional title Friday. Moline has won seven straight and has topped East Moline United, Normal Community and Normal West, the latter of which the Vikings beat in its regional final.

5. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: Class 1A and 2A state finals, boys’ basketball

With a win Tuesday, Monticello would make its first state appearance in program history Friday at 7:15 p.m. Ridgeview, meanwhile, could add another state appearance to coach Rodney Kellar’s storied career Friday at 12:45 p.m. if it beats Newark on Tuesday.