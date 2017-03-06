Area basketball teams agree to Thanksgiving tournament

CHAMPAIGN — A high school boys’ basketball Thanksgiving tournament with local flair featuring some of the area’s bigger teams is coming back to Champaign County in 2018.

Champaign Central, Centennial, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Rantoul and St. Thomas More will all play in a yet-unnamed, six-team tournament the week of Thanksgiving starting with the 2018-19 season, Champaign Central athletic director John Woods told The News-Gazette on Monday.

The format will feature a round-robin schedule, meaning all six teams will play five games during a four-day span, a big selling point, according to Central coach Jeff Finke, for all teams involved in the new tournament.

“I like the idea of getting five games in, especially early,” Finke said. “All the Thanksgiving tournaments we’ve been to in the past, they’re only three-game tournaments.”

Teams will play on Monday night and Wednesday night, with each team playing once at home and once on the road. Then, the tournament will conclude on Friday and Saturday at the host school, which will rotate among the six schools in the first six years of the tournament.

“Call me a traditionalist, but I really do think that there’s something to having family and friends watch you over Thanksgiving,” Woods said. “There’s nothing better than having a huge Thanksgiving meal on Thursday and getting up Friday morning to watch some high school basketball.”

Central’s Combes Gym will host the first year of the tournament in 2018, followed by Danville in 2019, Centennial in 2020, Mahomet-Seymour in 2021, St. Thomas More in 2022 and Rantoul in 2023.

One of the concepts behind the rotating host school is to make sure the final two days of the tournament aren’t in Champaign in consecutive years, Woods said.

This past season, Central traveled to Springfield to take part in Lanphier’s Adam Lopez Country Financial Thanksgiving Tournament, while Centennial, Danville and Mahomet-Seymour all played in Lincoln’s Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament. STM, meanwhile, traveled south to Effingham St. Anthony’s Thanksgiving Tournament and Rantoul ventured west for the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament.

Woods said having the tournament field comprised of schools within roughly a 30-minute radius of one another was a big selling point to all the schools involved.

“The timing of making it happen with all the local teams was the biggest hurdle because everybody had contracts, in particular with Lincoln,” Woods said. “Clearing some of those hurdles involved a lot of collaboration among the ADs and the coaches to make sure everybody was in agreement with the format.”

Finke, whose program will play at the Decatur Turkey Tournament the week of Thanksgiving to start the 2017-18 season, said the schedule format of the Lincoln tournament was used as a model for this tournament, and a sophomore tournament is in the plans as well, but details are still being worked out.

Woods said the notion of this tournament was broached in one of the first meetings he had with Finke after Central hired him in April 2015. Now, it’s come to fruition.

“The biggest problem that Jeff and I have is we spitball ideas a lot, and our meetings are never short,” Woods said with a laugh. “We’re both just so passionate about hosting events in this area, whether it’s basketball or whatever the sport. We’re really excited to get this going.”