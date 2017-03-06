Balanced Sages are one victory away from first-ever state tournament appearance

MONTICELLO — No fire trucks or caravan of cars greeted the Monticello boys’ basketball team on Friday night after the Sages won their first sectional title in a decade.

Mainly because coach Kevin Roy’s program earned its spot in the Elite Eight by winning Class 2A postseason hardware in its own town, with the 41-32 overtime triumph against Paxton-Buckley-Loda happening at Monticello Middle School.

“I told the guys, ‘We can stay here all night if we want to,’ ” Roy said with a laugh. “It was nice to be able to celebrate there with our fans and our families. It was nice to keep things normal after a win like that.”

Win tonight, though, and it’s not normal. For Roy, for the Sages or for anyone else that’s hopped on the purple and gold bandwagon.

If Monticello (22-5) can knock off the state’s top-ranked 2A team in Quincy Notre Dame (28-2) in tonight’s 7 p.m. super-sectional game at The Recreation and Athletic Center on the University of Illinois-Springfield and advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history, the party in Piatt County might continue well into Wednesday morning.

The streaky Sages have taken off at the appropriate time, riding an eight-game win streak into tonight’s game against the Raiders. This follows seven straight wins to begin the season for Monticello — which played its season opener on Nov. 22, three days after starters Isiah Florey and Johnny Dawson played in a 3A state semifinal football game — and then another seven-game win streak that lasted from Jan. 7 through Jan. 28.

“From the summer, I could foresee something special transpiring and potentially happening this season,” Roy said. “Bringing the guys from football in a little bit late, I had to adjust my expectations early on, but I complimented them because they carried right over and stepped into the gym the next day. They had great attitudes. They just continued to work. They didn’t talk about the football season. They were talking about the next thing.”

Monticello is 0-3 all-time in school history in super-sectional games, all of which happened under the two-class system. The 1976-77 Sages, coached by Bob Trimble, finished 22-7, lost 86-59 to Mt. Pulaski, and the 2002-03 team, coached by Randy Moss that wound up 28-5, lost 50-49 to Warrensburg-Latham and the 2006-07 team, Roy’s first season in charge of Monticello, the Sages bowed out with a 77-67 loss to Farmington.

“We’re just going with the process that this is just another game,” Roy said. “I’ve seen a lot of development and a lot of kids improving throughout the season. We’re not a blowout-type team where we typically beat somebody by 20 points. We’re going to have to play possession by possession.”

The Sages have relied on a strong interior presence all season, led by 6-foot-5 junior forward Calvin Fisher. Fisher, who averages a team-high 15.9 points and 6.0 rebounds, is coming off a 23-point performance in the win against PBL.

The younger brother of former Monticello standout Zach Fisher, a two-time News-Gazette First Team All-Area selection, Calvin has emerged as the Sages’ go-to option this postseason.

“He struggled early on in the season just trying to find himself with his own style of play and following his brother so close behind, a lot of people put expectation on him,” Roy said. “He’s a different personality and a different player. After the first of the year, he really found himself and he’s made his teammates so much better. When he takes that pressure off himself, points naturally come to him.”

It does, too, for three other Sages who are either averaging double figures or are mighty close.

Junior forward Luke Stokowski, who checks in at 6-3, is second on the team in scoring at 12.8 points and averages a team-best 7.4 rebounds.

Florey, another big body at 6-4, averages 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds as a senior and the 5-11 Dawson, another junior, runs Monticello’s offense and averages 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. The team’s fifth starter, Jarron Roy, is the Sages’ defensive stopper and averages 1.6 points.

“The thing that makes this team so is good they play well together, and they’ve bought into trusting each other,” Roy said. “There’s a nice chemistry between Isiah, Calvin, Luke and Johnny on offense, and Jarron does his role as far as defense is concerned. They just play within themselves.”

The postseason run the Sages are on at the moment nearly didn’t materialize. Unity nearly upset Monticello in a regional semifinal game on Feb. 22 at the Rocket Center in Tolono, with Dawson nailing a baseline jump shot at the buzzer to beat Unity 44-42.

Quincy Notre Dame, however, is the opposite.

The Raiders, who have made the state tournament five times in program history and placed third at the 2004 state tournament, have won their four postseason games by an average of 24.7 points. Justin Bottorff (17.8 points), Carter Cramsey (16.0 points) and Jacob Mayfield (11.6 points) all average double figures on a team that averages 73.8 points and has only lost to one in-state foe this season — nearby Quincy, a 4A program.

But Monticello isn’t letting the Raiders’ prolific numbers deter them before the Sages play in what could turn into an epic night for the school.

“We’re confident and playing well right now,” Kevin Roy said. “There’s not a team in the state that we can’t compete with.”