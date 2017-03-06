Final four: boys' basketball postseason capsules

Sports editor MATT DANIELS looks at all four postseason boys’ basketball games involving area teams that all tip off at 7 p.m. today:

CLASS 4A OTTAWA SECTIONAL

Danville (21-8) vs. Moline (21-8)

WHO TO WATCH: Kendle Moore tallied 17 points and Elijah Davis came through with a clutch 16-point effort during Danville’s 52-51 overtime win against Normal West this past Friday to give the Vikings their first postseason plaque since 2001. Julian Pearl, Caleb Griffin and a host of other Vikings are more than capable of filling any void, particularly if starting forward Day’len Davis-Williams can’t play because of an ankle injury he suffered against the Wildcats. Moline, coached by Rantoul graduate Sean Taylor and in his first season in charge of the Maroons, is sparked by its guard play, none bigger than Nate Hurt, who scored 17 points in the Maroons’ 57-50 regional title win over Ottawa.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: A chance to potentially take down the state’s top-ranked team on Friday night. Edwardsville (28-1) meets Belleville West (20-8) in the other sectional semifinal game, which will tip off at 7 tonight down in Collinsville, with the sectional title game set for Ottawa’s Kingman Gymnasium.

WHO WINS: Danville 50, Moline 48. Moore has led Danville throughout the season and with both young rosters having to travel a long ways just to reach Ottawa, coach Ted Houpt will once again need a big game from the dynamic junior point guard. The Division I talent will deliver. Again.

CLASS 3A EFFINGHAM SECTIONAL

Champaign Central (19-9) vs. Springfield Lanphier (25-3)

WHO TO WATCH: Tim Finke, Bailey Dee and Doug Wallen combined for 44 of Central’s 64 points during the Maroons’ regional title win against Mahomet-Seymour on Friday night. The sharp-shooting pair off the bench, though, of guards A’Kieon Gill and Jonte Coleman, gave the Maroons another added dimension. Lanphier will come at Central with talented guard play in Yakeema Rose and Cardell McGee, and handling the Lions’ defensive pressure could go a long way in determining if Central can avenge a 51-48 overtime loss to Lanphier back on Nov. 26.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: A spot in Friday night’s sectional title game against either Mount Zion (21-9) or Decatur Eisenhower (23-7). Those two teams play at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the second sectional semifinal game in Effingham. Central is two wins away from its first sectional title since 2008.

WHO WINS: Central 62, Lanphier 57. Central won a regional title even without Finke playing at his absolute best. The Division I prospect makes amends for his shooting struggles against Mahomet-Seymour, Dee and Wallen complement Finke and the Maroons run their win streak to 10 games.

CLASS 2A SPRINGFIELD SUPER-SECTIONAL

Monticello (22-5) vs. Quincy Notre Dame (28-2)

WHO TO WATCH: Monticello has used the same starting five this entire season in junior forwards Calvin Fisher and Luke Stokowski, senior forward Isiah Florey, junior guard Johnny Dawson and senior guard Jarron Roy, and all five played significant minutes during the Sages’ sectional title victory against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Fisher, Stokowski, Florey and Dawson carry the Sages’ offensive brunt going into tonight’s game at the University of Illinois-Springfield. QND relies on Justin Bottorff, Carter Cramsey and Jacob Mayfield to pace their high-scoring offense that hasn’t slowed down at all in the postseason.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: A state trophy. Win this game, and either Monticello or Quincy Notre Dame is assured of no less than a fourth-place finish at the state tournament this weekend. The winner gets either Chicago Collins (23-5) or Chicago Orr (20-5) at 7:15 p.m. on Friday in a state semifinal at Carver Arena in Peoria.

WHO WINS: Quincy Notre Dame 71, Monticello 60. The Sages will want to likely keep the tempo in their favor, which means slowing it down a bit, while the Raiders will want to speed it up. Monticello handles the Raiders’ runs with steady play inside, but QND has too much offense.

CLASS 1A NORMAL SUPER-SECTIONAL

Ridgeview (30-1) vs. Newark (27-4)

WHO TO WATCH: Coach Rodney Kellar’s team will need another strong shooting night from senior guard Tyler McCormick, like the Mustangs received during their 59-30 win against Cissna Park in a sectional title game triumph in Arcola, while senior forward Noah Young is the potential X-factor for the Mustangs. His versatility and athleticism can cause problems for any team and has throughout the season. Newark relies on senior Will Clausel, a four-year contributor who scored 14 points in the Norsemen’s 53-47 sectional title win against Aurora Christian. Don’t expect to see either team use its bench much as starters will see the majority of the Redbird Arena floor tonight.

WHAT’S AT STAKE: A chance to play Friday afternoon in Peoria. The Mustangs or the Norsemen will meet either Mendon Unity (24-7) or Okawville (30-3) at 12:45 p.m. in the second 1A state semifinal game.

WHO WINS: Newark 59, Ridgeview 55. Newark boasts a 2011 state championship on its resume and in the last eight seasons, has won eight regional titles, six sectional titles and one super-sectional. The Norsemen get revenge after another Heart of Illinois Conference team, LeRoy, knocked them out of the postseason last year at Redbird Arena.