Central's second loss to Lanphier a season-ender

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: 3A Sectional Semifinal » more Champaign Central's Tim Finke(24) tries to stop Lanphier's Yaakema Rose(1) in a 3A Sectional semi-final game at Effingham High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Lanphier won 82-59.

EFFINGHAM — Sadness. Anger. Disappointment.

None of those emotions seemed to flow from the Champaign Central boys’ basketball team as the

Maroons bounded into their locker room at halftime of Tuesday’s Class 3A Effingham Sectional semifinal, leading Lanphier 30-27 and full of energy and confidence.

But by the time the Central players gathered with their families and friends, among the last ones to leave Effingham’s gymnasium, sadness, anger and disappointment permeated the Maroons.

Lanphier blitzed Central in the second half, cruising to an 82-59 win and ending the Maroons’ season, for the second straight year, one win shy of the Sweet 16.

Tim Finke didn’t mince words after seeing his second season in a Central uniform end against the Lions.

“It’s more just being (mad) that we lost to them twice,” the Maroons junior guard said. “That’s never going to happen again while I’m at Central. I guarantee that. I’m never losing to them again.”

Lanphier (26-3) advances to face either Mount Zion (21-9) or Decatur Eisenhower (23-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in the sectional title game.

All the returning Maroons have to do now is wait on a potential rematch against the Lions next season after Lanphier — which defeated Central 51-48 in overtime on Nov. 26 — rode the talents of guards Yakeema Rose and Aundrae Williams to Tuesday night’s win.

“We always felt like we were in it,” Central coach Jeff Finke said. “It was more probably us being different, not to take anything away from them. It wasn’t nerves, but just consistent toughness throughout. To give up as many 50-50 balls and offensive rebounds as we did, it’s really hard to beat any team, let alone a really good team.”

Rose, a senior, poured in a game-high 34 points and Williams, another senior, scored all 25 of his points in the second half, with the duo combining for 22 of Lanphier’s 24 third-quarter points.

“They said they wanted us, so they thought they could handle us,” Rose said. “We gave it to them.”

The Lions, who only led 40-39 with 3:32 left in the quarter after a three-pointer by Central’s Jonte Coleman, ended the third quarter on an 11-4 run to take a 51-43 lead and never let the Maroons get back in the game in the fourth quarter.

“They played a great third quarter,” Jeff Finke said. “It wasn’t our best third quarter of the year.”

Central (19-10) received a team-high 15 points apiece from Tim Finke and A’Kieon Gill.

Gill, a junior guard, keyed the Maroons’ first-half rally with steady play off the bench after Lanphier enjoyed a 13-4 lead 5 minutes into the game.

Central took its first lead, 22-21, with less than 5 minutes left in the second quarter when Gill finished a fast-break layup, and a three-pointer by Coleman (nine points) with 1:30 remaining before halftime put the Maroons back up 28-27.

“It hurts because we know we’re a good team,” said Gill, who also tied Jake Beesley for team-high honors with 11 rebounds. “We just didn’t do what we were supposed to do. In the second half, we let them take us out of everything. I think we played hard, but we should have played harder and smarter.”

For five Central seniors, they won’t get another chance to do so. Doug Wallen finished with nine points in his final high school game, and the all-time leading scorer in Champaign-Urbana history wound up with 1,906 career points.

“Our seniors brought it all year,” said Wallen, who transferred to Central prior to this season after three seasons at St. Thomas More. “We really connected this last half of the season. We made some really big strides at the end of the year. At the beginning of the year, we were nothing like we were late.”

No, they weren’t. Tuesday night’s loss was the first one by Central since losing on a buzzer-beating three-pointer to Peoria on Jan. 28. Winning a second straight regional title and staying with the state’s third-ranked team for nearly three quarters didn’t seem likely after the Maroons struggled against a difficult schedule the first half of the season.

“I thought our seniors had a great season,” Tim Finke said. “They’re big factors in everything that we went through, with our ups and downs. We had a lot of downs, but they picked us up throughout it all.

“I love them all and love the whole team. Two losses like this to Lanphier, though, is really firing us up for the offseason. It’s going to make us all better, as individual players and as a team. That’s what we’ve got to build on.”

Bracket racket

A look at the Class 3A Effingham Sectional:

TUESDAY’S RESULT

Springfield Lanphier 82, Champaign Central 59

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Mount Zion (21-9) vs. Decatur Eisenhower (23-7), 7 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAME

Springfield Lanphier (26-3) vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.