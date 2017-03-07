Moore, Vikings advance to sectional final

Image Gallery: Monticello advances to state tournament » more Photo by: Mike Kipley Mike Kipley/Quincy Herald-Whig From left, Monticello's Luke Stokowski, Calvin Fisher and Isiah Florey celebrate at the buzzer during the boys 2A super sectional in Springfield

OTTAWA — Walking the ball up the floor usually isn’t an option, and certainly not the first one, for the Danville boys’ basketball team.

Whether a defensive possession ends in a steal, a missed basket or a make, the Vikings’ heads pop up to look toward the opposing basket. And early on in Tuesday night’s 61-45 Vikings win over Moline in a Class 4A Ottawa Sectional semifinal, it was often after one of the former two.

“If you’re on offense for 30 seconds, you’re going to get pretty tired,” said Viking Caleb Griffin, who has the ball in his hands to start an offensive break more often than not, “and we’re going to push it down your throat.”

The Vikings (22-8) jumped out to a 20-4 lead midway through the second quarter behind stout defensive play and seven points from Kendle Moore, and their lead over Moline (21-9) didn’t dwindle to single digits for the rest of the game.

While that energy gave way to a some turnovers and a few small runs for Moline, Danville coach Ted Houpt will take it. After all, his team advanced to play Edwardsville with a shot at Danville’s first sectional title since 1994.

“It was a great start, and it sustained us for the rest of the game,” Houpt said. “We got a cushion and we never gave it up. It gave us the freedom to play a little helter-skelter when we should have been a little calmer. But you know what? We’re in the sectional final, so I can’t get too greedy.”

Any hope of a late-game comeback by the Maroons was stymied by Moore, who has averaged 23.3 points during the Vikings’ three-game run to the sectional final. The junior blew by defenders time and again Tuesday to score 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter.

“He comes every single night ready to compete at the highest level, to get us off to a great start and to finish games when we need them,” Houpt said. “He can get to the basket against, it seems like, anybody, and then he makes free throws. So when you can put the ball in a guy’s hands and they try to double-team him and he ends up shooting layups or free throws, it’s really a lot easier to hold onto a lead. Kendle knows how to stretch leads by himself.”

Growing up a Danville fan, Moore didn’t envision this type of success from a team that hadn’t won a regional since 2001. But on Friday, the Vikings will line up against 4A No. 1 Edwardsville for a shot at a sectional title.

“Since we’re here, we’re going to embrace it,” Moore said. “It feels great.”

This Vikings team has no experience at this stage. A group of mostly juniors and one sophomore really had little experience playing any high school basketball. But through three playoff games, the Vikings have rarely shown it.

“It just had the look of a tournament-tested team, a veteran team that was not afraid of the moment,” Houpt said. “Even though we did crazy things, it was crazy out of intensity and hustle, and sometimes your mind goes. But the flip side of that is, we got a lot of good things from the same people that were making some mistakes (who) were also doing great things with that energy. We’ll take it.”

Bracket racket

A look at the Class 4A Ottawa Sectional:

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Edwardsville 56, Belleville West 43*

Danville 61, Moline 45

FRIDAY'S GAME

Danville (22-8) vs. Edwardsville (29-1), 7 p.m.

*At Collinsville