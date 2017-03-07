Mustangs fall short of return trip to state

NORMAL — For 16 minutes Tuesday night, the Ridgeview boys’ basketball team was in pretty good shape.

Despite some missed opportunities and a handful of turnovers, the Mustangs still held a 20-17 halftime lead over Newark in the Class 1A Normal Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena.

A complete swing in momentum at the end of the third quarter, though, ended up being the difference in a 43-32 Newark victory that sent the Norsemen (28-4) to the final four in Peoria.

After Newark scored five straight points to start the second half, the Mustangs (30-2) got a layup from Alex Tongate off a pinpoint pass from Noah Young to knot the score at 22 with 2:32 left in the third period.

But a Mustangs turnover led to Newark senior Cameron Myre’s jumper at the 1:13 mark, and another turnover moments later led to a breakaway layup for Steve McGrath which gave the Norsemen a 26-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

“In a game like that one, possessions are hard to come by (and) scores are hard to come by,” Mustangs coach Rodney Kellar said. “That definitely was a big (moment) in the game. You don’t want to think that a play in the third quarter (would be that big). You hope you can come back from that.”

The Mustangs couldn’t recover, though. After Tongate’s layup cut the Mustangs’ deficit to four points, Myre buried a huge three and Will Clausel (game-high 12 points) converted a spinning layup to open a 33-24 Newark lead with 4:55 remaining.

The Norsemen then closed the game out by shooting 8 of 9 at the free-throw line in the final minutes.

Young led the Mustangs with nine points and 11 rebounds, but Mustangs sharpshooter Tyler McCormick (2 of 13, 1 of 8 on threes) was uncharacteristically off the mark.

Despite the loss, Ridgeview reflected on a season that, at one point, seemed to be full of question marks.

“Coming into the summer, we didn’t know what we had,” McCormick said, “and getting as far as we did is just unbelievable.”

Kellar then touched on the Ridgeview senior class of McCormick, Young, Corey Graham, Devon Kelly and Carlos Villegas, and its importance in the community.

“As much heart and soul that they’ve poured into (this season was amazing),” Kellar said. “Like I told them, we’ll look (back) at a lot of great things that have happened over the last four months. A tremendous, tremendous season.”

And McCormick and Young — who helped lead the Mustangs to a 112-13 record throughout their four-year careers — were a pair of players whom Kellar praised for their willingness to work.

“We used the word ‘legacy’ in the locker room. They did leave a legacy,” Kellar said. “They’ve won 16 championships and 21 tournaments — including two super-sectionals. You talk about big-time guys who answered the bell every day. But it didn’t just start on Tuesdays and Fridays. They’re just every-day guys, and every-day guys are hard to find in a society today.

“It didn’t matter if it was in June or in March, you got the same guy every night, and that’s why they were successful.”

The pair formed a tight bond over the last four years playing side-by-side as two of the top players in program history.

“The bond we have is terrific,” McCormick said. “(Young) is a hard worker. If he’s going to go play at the next level, whoever picks him up (will) get an unbelievable kid and unbelievable player. He’s one of a kind.”

“Every day, he came to practice wanting to get better, work hard and touched his teammates (and) talked to us and helped us through everything,” Young said of McCormick. “He was as good of a leader as I could ever think of.”

Bracket racket

A look at the Class 1A boys’ basketball state tournament:

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

DeKalb Super-Sectional

at NIU Convocation Center

Chicago Hope Academy 50, East Dubuque 33

Carbondale Super-Sectional

at SIU Arena

Effingham St. Anthony 52, Woodlawn 50

Jacksonville Super-Sectional

at Jacksonville Bowl

Okawville 46, Mendon Unity 40

Normal Super-Sectional

at Redbird Arena

Newark 43, Ridgeview 32

FRIDAY’S GAMES

at Carver Arena, Peoria

Game 1: Chicago Hope Academy (28-3) vs. Effingham St. Anthony, 11 a.m.

Game 2: Okawville (31-3) vs. Newark (28-4), 12:45 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 12:45 p.m.