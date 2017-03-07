Sages heading to state

Image Gallery: Monticello advances to state tournament » more Photo by: Mike Kipley Mike Kipley/Quincy Herald-Whig From left, Monticello's Luke Stokowski, Calvin Fisher and Isiah Florey celebrate at the buzzer during the boys 2A super sectional in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Johnny Dawson’s penchant for making big shots late in game has propelled Monticello boys’ basketball all season long.

The Sage junior did it one more time on the biggest stage so far Tuesday to give Monticello its first state berth in program history, the result of a 51-49 win over Class 2A No. 1 Quincy Notre Dame.

With the final seconds counting down in the teams’ 2A super-sectional matchup, Dawson drove to the left elbow and rose for a jump shot that bounced along the rim four times before falling through the twine with 1.7 seconds remaining.

The Raiders’ final heave ended up in Luke Stokowski’s hands, and the Sages (23-5) rushed the court as the final buzzer sounded.

“I didn’t think it was in at first,” Dawson said. “It bounced off the rim a bunch, and fortunately it did (go in) because it took 2 to 3 seconds off the clock as well.”

Dawson shot bounces in. Sages lead 51-49 with 1.7 seconds remaining. pic.twitter.com/wedaG62kLL — Andrew Helregel (@helregelsports) March 8, 2017

And while it wasn’t as pretty as his buzzer-beater against Unity in the Sages’ first postseason game this season, Dawson will take it.

“Whatever works,” Dawson said. “As long as we win.”

Isiah Florey led Monticello with 21 points, with 16 coming in the first half, including two three-pointers, to get the Sages going offensively.

“It was nice to get those two threes early,” Florey said. “I made those and my free throws (Tuesday), so that was good.”

Florey thought Dawson’s final shot looked off as well as he fought for position and a potential rebound.

“It bounced off the rim a couple times. It was scary looking,” Florey said. “But once it dropped, it wasn’t sealed yet, but we felt good about it.”

And the Sages certainly will feel good heading to Peoria to play in the program’s first state semifinal game.

“It’s huge for (seniors) Isiah and Jarron (Roy),” Dawson said with a cut-down net hanging around his shoulders. “They both want to win badly and want to go out with a state championship.

“We’ve known we’ve had this potential all year. We just wanted to get it clicking at the right time, and that’s what we did.”

Dawson finished with 10 points, eight of those coming in the second half.

But none were bigger than the final two to send Monticello past Quincy Notre Dame (28-3) and to the state semifinals.

“Lucky bounce, good bounce, keep it going,” Monticello coach Kevin Roy said of what he was thinking to himself watching Dawson’s shot hang on the rim. “I was waiting for that horn to go off at the same time.

“A soft touch, a pull-up jumper — he’s done that for us all year long, and he hit it for us again.”

Roy is taking a historically successful program to its first state appearance. Monticello has now advanced further than any team in its history, a fact not lost on Roy.

“I can’t even put it into words at this point,” he said. “A dream come true. These guys have given us their heart and soul. They just continue to battle. They believe in themselves. They believe in everything we do.”

Bracket racket

A look at the Class 2A boys’ basketball state tournament:

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

DeKalb Super-Sectional

at NIU Convocation Center

Kankakee McNamara 79, Rockford Christian 75 (2OT)

Carbondale Super-Sectional

at SIU Arena

Mount Carmel 61, Alton Marquette 40

Joliet Central Super-Sectional

at Joliet Central High School

Chicago Orr 72, Chicago Collins 34

Springfield Super-Sectional

at UIS’ Recreation and Athletic Center

Monticello 51, Quincy Notre Dame 49

FRIDAY’S GAMES

at Carver Arena, Peoria

Game 1: Kankakee McNamara (24-7) vs. Mount Carmel (27-4), 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Chicago Orr (21-5) vs. Monticello (23-5), 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:15 p.m.