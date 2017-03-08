Johnny on the spot: Dawson’s late-game heroics key reason why Sages are playing in Peoria

MONTICELLO — Planting seeds has a way of keeping one humble.

It’s where Johnny Dawson found himself bright and early Wednesday morning for his first-hour agriculture class at Monticello High School.

“By the football field, there’s a little greenhouse,” Dawson said, “so we were out there.”

Dawson rose, along with the rest of his Monticello boys’ basketball teammates, Wednesday morning and attended classes at Monticello feeling good after Tuesday night’s 51-49 win against Quincy Notre Dame assured the Sages would bring home a state trophy this weekend for the first time ever.

Today, Monticello (23-5) will depart Piatt County after a school-wide send-off at 8:15 a.m., bound for downtown Peoria and Carver Arena, the site of the Class 2A state tournament that tips off Friday evening.

A destination made possible thanks to Dawson’s last-second heroics against Quincy Notre Dame. Dawson’s 15-foot jump shot from the left elbow provided the game-winning basket in the Sages’ upset win against the Raiders, the state’s top-ranked 2A team in the last Associated Press statewide poll this season, and set up a state semifinal game with Chicago Orr (21-5) at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

“Johnny has been our playmaker all year,” Monticello coach Kevin Roy said. “We wanted to put the ball in his hands. We had a couple screens coming for him with a couple of options out of those screens. The defense jumped one way and gave him a lane straight at the basket. One of his best shots is the pull-up jumper. He was able to create space and pulled up. It didn’t go exactly as planned, but we wanted him attacking the basket, either creating for himself or looking for his teammates.”

Dawson has done just that all season. On a balanced offense like the Sages have — Calvin Fisher is Monticello’s scoring leader at 15.7 points, while Luke Stokowski (12.8 points) and Isiah Florey (10.5 points) also average double figures — the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Dawson is Monticello’s catalyst.

“Johnny is the point guard of the team, so it’s his team,” Florey said. “As a point guard, that’s what you’re supposed to do.”

Dawson averages 9.6 points, fourth on the team, to go along with 3.4 rebounds and a team-high 2.7 assists. Yet it’s his ability to generate moments like the one he created on Tuesday night that garners such respect and notoriety. His last-second game-winner is the third time he’s done that this season.

The first happened on Dec. 2 when his buzzer-beating layup pushed Monticello past Bismarck-Henning 46-45. He was at it again on Feb. 22, sinking a baseline jumper as time expired to give Monticello a 44-42 win at Unity in the Sages’ first postseason game.

“He’s always the calm in the middle of the storm,” Fisher said. “He gets wrapped up in the moment. The ball is a magnet to that rim when he shoots it late.”

Chill and goofy is how his fellow starters describe Dawson’s personality.

Put him on the basketball court, though, and his intensity pores out. It’s why he wasn’t exactly happy last season, a year where Monticello had two Okaw Valley all-conference guards in Zach Fisher and Noah Freemon, ahead of him in Roy’s rotation, forcing Dawson to spend his sophomore season playing on the junior varsity team.

“I know he didn’t like to play at the JV level last year,” Roy said, “but ultimately, it’s a big key to where we’re at right now.”

Kevin Feeney agrees. The 2007 Monticello graduate, who helped the Sages reach a super-sectional game in his senior season before later walking on and playing college basketball at Xavier, is in his fourth season on Roy’s staff and just wrapped up his second season as the program’s JV coach. He witnessed first-hand what last season did to elevate Dawson’s game this season.

“That was huge for Johnny’s development,” Feeney said. “Putting yourself in a 16-year-old’s shoes, you totally get why he wants to be there. He was good enough to be, but that gave him the driver’s seat of a team.”

That team now is on the verge of making more history in a season filled with notable moments. Like the scene of getting a police and fire truck escort back into Monticello after Tuesday night’s win and the caravan of vehicles that followed. Or Dawson, still pumped up after his last-second heroics in the super-sectional win, not drifting off to sleep until after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning before heading off to school a few hours later.

If Monticello needs another last-second shot this weekend in Peoria, all eyes should shift to where No. 23 is on the Carver Arena floor.

“I’m comfortable with the ball in my hands,” Dawson said. “I think there’s a good chance I’m going to make a play when it comes down to it, whether it’s shooting the ball or making a play for my teammates and getting them the ball. Whatever I need to do. All I want to do is win, so that’s what pretty much goes through my head.”