Preview: Monticello vs. Chicago Orr

Class 2A boys’ basketball: Monticello vs. Chicago Orr, 7:15 p.m. Friday

State tournament talking points

Sports editor Matt Daniels caught up with Monticello on Wednesday before the Sages depart for Peoria today:

1. After facing a Quincy Notre Dame team on Tuesday night that averaged more than 70 points, Monticello’s next foe presents more of the same challenges. Chicago Orr averages 67.4 points and has topped 70 points in eight games. “There’s no way we can outscore them,” Monticello coach Kevin Roy said. “We’ve got to be able to withstand their pressure. We need to make it a grind-out game. We cannot get in an up-and-down game with them.”

2. Monticello enters Friday night having only made 52.5 percent of its free throws. Leading scorer Calvin Fisher is the team’s best option at 79.2 percent, but fellow starters Isiah Florey (37.9 percent) and Luke Stokowski (36.9 percent) have both struggled. But Monticello did make 13 of 18 (72.2 percent) in its win against Quincy Notre Dame. “They’re aware it’s an issue,” Roy said. “It’s been a struggle, but thank goodness we hit them against QND.”

3. Florey picked the right time to have his best scoring game of the season. The 6-foot-4 senior forward poured in a team-high 21 points in Tuesday’s super-sectional win, making 7 of 9 from the field, including both his three-point attempts, and 5 of 6 at the foul line. “My shots were dropping early,” Florey said. “In warmups, the rims felt nice, and a little bit bouncy, so they were forgiving, I guess, if you don’t swish them necessarily, but I got to the bucket, too.”