Class 2A boys' basketball state semifinal preview

Image Gallery: Monticello advances to state tournament » more Photo by: Mike Kipley Mike Kipley/Quincy Herald-Whig From left, Monticello's Luke Stokowski and Calvin Fisher celebrate at the buzzer during the boys 2A super sectional in Springfield Other Related Content Monticello's younger Roy a student of the game

Monticello vs. Chicago Orr, 7:15 p.m. Friday



Lineups

MONTICELLO (23-5)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Johnny Dawson Jr. 5-11 9.6

F Jarron Roy Sr. 5-11 1.5

F Calvin Fisher Jr. 6-5 15.7

F Luke Stokowski Jr. 6-3 12.8

C Isiah Florey Sr. 6-4 10.5

Off the bench

F Benton Singleton So. 6-2 2.6

G Noah Wright Jr. 5-10 2.2

G Devin Graham So. 5-9 1.7

FYI: If Dawson is able to grab six rebounds this weekend, he’ll give Monticello four players this season with at least 100 rebounds. Stokowski leads the way with 204, followed by Fisher (166) and Florey (134).



CHICAGO ORR (21-5)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Alexander Flute Sr. 5-11 11.0

F Samuel Williams Sr. 6-3 5.6

F Dannie Smith Jr. 6-5 11.1

F Raekwon Drake Jr. 6-5 15.5

F Tyron Mosely Jr. 6-6 6.9

Off the bench

G Brian Hernandez Jr. 5-11 11.1

F Emanuel O’Neal Jr. 6-3 5.8

G Demarte Bell Jr. 5-9 1.7

FYI: Flute and Hernandez are Orr’s best three-point shooters, with Flute draining 62 three-pointers on the season and Hernandez making 61 from behind the arc. As a team, Orr has connected on 168 of 358 three-pointers this season, a rate of 46.9 percent.



Details

Site: Carver Arena (11,442), Peoria.

TV: Dave Bernhard (play-by-play), Mark Lindo (expert analysis) and Katy Winge (reports) have the call on Comcast SportsNet Plus and WCIX.

FYI: Monticello is guaranteed to bring home a state trophy for the first time in school history this weekend, no matter what place the Sages finish in. Orr, meanwhile, is making its third trip to Peoria in the last five seasons, but first time in Class 2A. The Spartans finished fourth in 3A in 2013 and third in 3A in 2014.



Matt Daniels’ storylines

Getting up to speed

The last loss Monticello suffered happened on Feb. 3, falling 69-65 in overtime to Rantoul at Monticello’s own Miller Gymnasium. Rantoul, a Class 3A school and Okaw Valley Conference champion, defeated Monticello in both of the teams’ meetings this season. Monticello coach Kevin Roy said the athleticism and skill the Eagles presented is perhaps the best comparison for what they’ll see Friday in Peoria against Chicago Orr. “They resemble (Rantoul),” Roy said. “We’ve seen that type of pace and type of speed before, but with Chicago Orr, it might be another level of speed and athleticism, and depth to go with it. It’ll be a true test for us.”



Familiar with postseason push

Roy, like most Monticello sports fans, watched what the Sages’ football program was able to accomplish this past fall. Coach Cully Welter’s squad advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals, only losing to eventual state champion IC Catholic on Nov. 19. Three days later, the Sages played their first basketball game. Along with starters Johnny Dawson and Isiah Florey, reserves Devin Graham, Benton Singleton and Alek Bundy were part of football’s extended postseason run. “We have to share athletes, but it helps make our athletes better as far as foot speed and agility,” Roy said. “As a basketball coach, you want to start with all your players, but it was fun to see the success they had.” The success some of the current boys’ basketball players felt in the fall wasn’t just limited to football. Fellow reserve Noah Wright helped the Monticello boys’ golf team win a 1A regional title before he tied for 17th individually at the state tournament.



Odds and ends

Monticello’s trip to Peoria marks the second straight season an Okaw Valley Conference team has made the 2A state tournament after St. Joseph-Ogden won a state title last season. “The Okaw is a great basketball conference,” Florey said. “It’s nice to represent the Okaw in the Final Four and make the community around us proud.” If Monticello beats Chicago Orr, it’ll mark the Sages’ second win this week against a top-three team in the state. Orr was ranked third in the final 2A Associated Press statewide poll, while Quincy Notre Dame, which Monticello defeated 51-49 on Tuesday night, was ranked first. “They were a great team, but we played our best game all year,” Fisher said. Monticello, meanwhile, wasn’t ranked or even among teams receiving votes in the final AP poll. “We always come into games saying we can beat any team,” Luke Stokowski said. “Our mindset is to never get down.”



Prediction: Monticello 53, Chicago Orr 50

The Sages were a few seconds away from not even winning a postseason game this season. And they haven’t allowed their faithful fans to enjoy comfortable wins, either, with four of the five postseason victories decided by single digits. But Monticello, playing with confidence and a poise that has guided it all throughout this postseason run, receives big games from Fisher and Florey, Dawson helps control the tempo and the Sages are playing for a state title on Saturday night against either Kankakee Bishop McNamara or Mount Carmel.