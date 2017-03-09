Missing piece doesn't deter Vikings basketball

Video: Video: Danville tops Moline to advance » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette Behind a strong performance from Kendle Moore, the Danville boys basketball team beat Moline, 61-45, to advance to Friday's Class 4A Ottawa Sectional final.

DANVILLE — Day’len Davis-Williams knew he wasn’t going to play in Tuesday night’s Class 4A Ottawa Sectional semifinal game against Moline, so the 6-foot-5 junior deputized.

“Day’len told me before the game, ‘I need a double-double out of you,’” Danville junior forward Caleb Griffin said. “And I said, ‘OK, I’ll get the rebounds that you won’t be there to grab.’”

Griffin, a 6-4 junior, did just that, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 61-45 win. Off of those rebounds, Griffin initiated fast breaks time and again, as he usually does.

“Caleb did a great job in the middle of the court, grabbing rebounds, and he blocked shots,” Danville coach Ted Houpt said ahead of today’s sectional final against Edwardsville.

“He played defensively pretty big for us,” Houpt continued. “He had a little rough stretch in the middle with the ball, and I told him, ‘I have to live with that.’ He made some mistakes, but it’s out of energy and competitiveness. I wouldn’t trade that. The positives that he brought far outweighed anything else. He played big. That’s what he’s done all year. Whatever we need, he does.”

Griffin hasn’t been the only player to step up after Davis-Williams injured his ankle in last Friday’s regional final overtime win over Normal West.

Junior Julian Pearl, who was Danville’s top reserve for most of the season, started Tuesday.

The 6-7 center played most of last Friday’s game as well, limiting highly-touted 6-9 Normal West sophomore Francis Okoro throughout the game.

Davis-Williams is doubtful for Friday’s sectional final, which tips at 7 p.m. in Kingman Gymnasium, against No. 1 Edwardsville.

Danville (22-8) may miss his presence. Edwardsville (29-1) boasts a matchup problem in 6-4 guard Mark Smith, who counts Illinois among his double-digit college offers, and the Tigers have plenty of size inside, including 6-6 post presence A.J. Epenesa.

The Vikings, though, have shown the ability to hang with top teams in the state, with dynamic junior point guard Kendle Moore leading the way, along with timely contributions from Davis-Williams, Griffin, Pearl and a host of others throughout the season.

“We (upset) Curie as the No. 1 team (in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament), so our schedule has prepared us,” Houpt said. “We played some of the top teams in the state, some of the top teams in Indiana. It doesn’t guarantee us that we’re going to win, but it guarantees that we feel comfortable stepping on the court with them, feeling like we’re going to be competitive.”

Win or lose, Houpt sees this tournament run as a building block because the Vikings, who haven’t won a sectional title since 1994, have no seniors on this year’s roster.

“These are new things for us,” Houpt said. “But I think with each game, we look a little more seasoned. It’s great to get what we’re getting this year, but it’s also great to have that experience.

“Each round that we play is another round of experience for these kids who come back next year. It’s exciting for the team, the school (and) the city to be able to bring something positive.”

They’re the Sweet 16

A look, in bracket order, at the Class 4A sectional title games that tip off at 7 p.m. Friday across the state:

at Proviso East

Oak Park-River Forest (24-6) vs. Chicago Whitney Young (20-7)

at Waukegan

Evanston (27-3) vs. Waukegan (20-8)

at Robert Morris University

Palatine Fremd (29-0) vs. Hoffman Estates Conant (27-4)

at Elgin

Elgin Larkin (19-14) vs. Jacobs (29-1)

at Lincoln-Way East

Bolingbrook (27-1) vs. Joliet West (26-3)

at Hinsdale Central

Naperville North (24-5) vs. Wheaton North (24-6)

at Ottawa

Edwardsville (29-1) vs. Danville (22-8)

at Thornwood

Chicago Simeon (27-3) vs. Thornton (23-5)