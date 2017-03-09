Monticello's younger Roy a student of the game

Image Gallery: Monticello advances to state tournament » more Photo by: Mike Kipley Mike Kipley/Quincy Herald-Whig From left, Monticello's Luke Stokowski and Calvin Fisher celebrate at the buzzer during the boys 2A super sectional in Springfield Other Related Content Johnny on the spot

PEORIA — Ask Jarron Roy about his role on the Monticello boys’ basketball team, and the senior forward delivers a confident answer.

“I’m definitely more of a defensive player,” he said. “I just try my hardest to make all the effort plays, dive on the floor and do whatever I can to help out with the small things.”

Ask the future University of Illinois student, who plans to major in either bioengineering or chemical engineering, about his future plans and the same, confident response is there.

“I’m really interested in nanotechnology and its applications for medical use,” Roy said. “For my career, I’ve always wanted to have a profound impact, and I think it’s an area that holds a lot of potential to shape the future.”

Easy to see why Monticello junior point guard Johnny Dawson calls Roy “the smartest guy on the team.”

Possibly the most unselfish one, too. At least among the five starters.

Roy is the only one who won’t come close to finishing the season scoring in double figures. His 42 points on the season — good for an average of 1.5 per game — assures that ahead of Friday’s Class 2A state semifinal game at 7:15 p.m., pitting Monticello (23-5) against Chicago Orr (21-5) at Carver Arena.

But scoring isn’t what makes Roy stand out.

“Jarron’s a different one, but he’s a tough cookie,” Dawson said. “He won’t show (his intelligence), though, unless you start talking science with him, and then it’s over. He’ll go on forever, but he’s a good guy. He’s our best defensive player on the ball, and he has some huge moments.”

Whether it’s forcing a steal, taking a charge or simply locking up an opponent, it’s a moment Roy cherishes. With good reason.

He’s grown up — literally — around the Monticello program.

Roy’s dad, Kevin, is finishing his 11th season in charge of the Sages, and this year’s team will bring home the school’s first-ever state trophy in the sport this weekend.

“It’s been very surreal,” Jarron said. “But it can sometimes be awkward, like, ‘Do I call him Coach or do I call him Dad?’ At practice, I call him Coach, but maybe after practice, I’ll go, ‘Hey Dad, what’s for dinner?’ I try to shake it up a little bit sometimes.”

Kevin said having his son accept a diminished offensive role has made this season memorable beyond all the obvious reasons of spending extra time with him away from home.

“He doesn’t care about scoring points,” Kevin said. “He’s not out there to do that. He’s out there to win. As a coach, you value and recognize the capability of a role player. That’s what I’m most proud of him about is his ability to play that role and be happy while looking for the success of the team.”

And father realizes son isn’t solely focused on basketball, although it still does mean a great deal to Jarron.

“He’s got much bigger dreams and aspirations off the court,” Kevin said. “He probably spends more time browsing the University of Illinois website and looking at classes that he’ll be taking there than what he spends on his basketball game, but it’s been an incredible year.

“I appreciate Jarron for the individual that he is and respect the things that he holds dear to him. We’ve been able to share this basketball bond, but that’s only a small part of who he is and what he wants to become.”

This weekend, though, Jarron wants to do his part in possibly adding two more wins and giving Monticello a state championship.

He harkens back to watching now-assistant coaches Kevin Feeney and Luke Marry during their senior seasons back in 2007, when the Sages reached a super-sectional game.

Now that Jarron has played in one — and helped Monticello win said game, Tuesday night’s 51-49 triumph against Quincy Notre Dame — he wants to establish even newer standards for future players to reach.

“I still remember 10 years ago, my class even made signs, for Coach Marry and Coach Feeney,” Jarron said. “It’s kind of come full circle. It’s been an amazing experience seeing the program throughout my entire life and now finally being able to help it move forward.”