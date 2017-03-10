Class 2A state notes: Former Sages help as coaches

Image Gallery: HS Boys Basketball: 2A State Semi: Monticello vs. Chicago Orr » more Kevin Roy talks to his team in a Class 2A state semi-final game at Carver Arena in Peoria on Friday, March 10, 2017.

PEORIA — Watching Monticello boys’ basketball throughout the season, a zone defense typically hasn’t been seen.

By halftime of Friday night’s Class 2A state semifinal game, the Sages switched back to their customary man-to-man look, but Chicago Orr took full advantage of the 1-2-2 zone defense Monticello employed early in the Spartans’ 62-44 victory at Carver Arena.

Orr sank 6 of 10 from three-point range in the opening quarter, with guard Alexander Flute connecting on 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Orr misfired on its six of its next seven three-pointers, but the damage was done.

Flute finished with 12 points, one of three Spartans to end in double figures. Dannie Smith (15 points) and Raekwon Drake (12 points, 10 rebounds) also contributed significantly for Orr (22-5), which will take on Mt. Carmel (29-4) in the state title game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

“We wanted to protect the basket as best we could,” Monticello coach Kevin Roy said. “We wanted to keep them out of the paint and hopefully put us in position to help us rebound. When they were draining threes like they did, that really put our backs up against the wall early.

“We wanted to contest shots. We didn’t want to come out too hard and too aggressive or they’d blow by us.”

The Spartans took a 24-13 lead into the second quarter and, along with their three-point efficiency early, kept Monticello off balance with their rebounding. Orr outrebounded Monticello 35-21 overall, compiling 16 offensive boards in the process.

“We tried to stick with the zone as long as we could,” Roy said. “We made adjustments at halftime and we continued to battle and compete. (Orr) is just a good, all-around team inside and outside.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Kevin Feeney and Luke Marry were one win away from reaching Carver Arena a decade ago.

The two 2007 Monticello graduates were teammates on the last Sages team that reached a super-sectional game. Until the current one that will play Kankakee Bishop McNamara in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s fun to be along for the ride,” Marry said.

Marry and Feeney are the only two assistant coaches on Roy’s staff, and both are in their fourth seasons fulfilling their current coaching roles. During the regular season, Feeney coaches the junior varsity team, and Marry is the freshman head coach.

“Moving back to town, Roy reached out to me and Luke the same year,” said Feeney, who walked on and played college basketball at Xavier. “We talked about it and how fun it would be to coach for the team we played for and the coach we played with.”

They’ve seen a different side of Roy, too, who replaced Randy Moss in 2006 after serving as an assistant coach with the Sages.

“Everything was so transparent,” Marry said. “It was basically, ‘Play defense, take care of the ball and you’re going to play.’ He told guys if they were out of line and then he complimented you if you did what the coaches asked. He still preaches the same thing.”

Seeing Roy lead Monticello to Peoria after 11 seasons in charge — and getting the chance to coach alongside him on a daily basis — is something Feeney doesn’t take for granted.

“He’s had really good teams come through and get to the sectional level,” Feeney said. “Obviously, there’s got to be a little luck and having the ball bounce your way to go, but if you’re putting yourself there again and again, you’re earning your chances to get there.

“Roy has definitely done that to where he’s been there enough that he deserves, along with the kids, to get to where we are this year.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Monticello reached the Sweet 16 back in 2007, the final year of the two-class system, during Roy’s first season in charge. The Neoga graduate, who attended Lake Land and Eastern Illinois University, is glad the Sages made another deep postseason run, even it was 10 years after his first lengthy postseason journey.

“That first year, I knew it was a tremendously special group with the athletic ability we had and the depth that we had,” Roy said. “It was very unique. I knew that didn’t come along very often. Above all of that, they were best friends on and off the court. When that happens, that just creates this chemistry and willingness to help each other that results in a year like we had.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Calvin Fisher watched first-hand what his older brother, Zach, was able to accomplish in his career at Monticello. Roy multiple times has called Zach Fisher the best pure shooter he’s ever coached.

Calvin is a different type player, but still one of the Sages’ main go-to options. He ended up with 12 points and four rebounds on Friday night.

Zach Fisher just finished up his freshman season at Millikin, where he averaged a team-high 10.2 points, but has spent the last few weeks following his younger brother as Monticello has reached the state tournament.

“He was at the (super-sectional) game,” Calvin Fisher said. “He said, ‘I’m glad you could do it.’ I told him, ‘I wouldn’t be here without you.’ It was an awesome feeling to have him there.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Much like the Fisher brothers, the same sentiment holds true for Luke Stokowski and his older brother, Nick.

Nick is a 2014 Monticello graduate who now plays baseball at Central Michigan after two successful seasons at Parkland College. But Nick was a standout basketball player for the Sages, too, averaging an area-best 22.7 points during his senior season.

“My brother is a great influence,” Luke said. “I watched him a lot, and he taught me a lot of different things throughout his high school career. It was awesome to watch him when I was younger.”

Luke Stokowski finished with six rebounds in Friday night’s game, but he’ll hold the distinction forever of becoming the first Monticello player to score a point in the state tournament, draining two free throws for his only two points 49 seconds into the game.

It’s another item he can hang over his older brother’s head, which he made sure to do after the Sages beat Quincy Notre Dame 51-49 in a super-sectional game to advance to Peoria.

“He’s jealous right now,” Luke said with a smile. “He never made it this far. I called him right when I got home (Tuesday night), and he was happy, but I could tell he was a little salty.”