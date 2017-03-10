Danville hoops sees season end in sectional final

OTTAWA — A few months ago, the Danville boys’ basketball team consisted of an unproven bunch that lost its leading scorer and only senior the day before the season began.

Coach Ted Houpt didn’t expect this to be a team that knocked off a top-ranked opponent in the state, or one that finished 7-4 in a competitive Big 12 Conference field.

He certainly didn’t expect a run to the Class 4A Ottawa Sectional final, which is where the Vikings found themselves Friday.

“I just didn’t see this coming,” Houpt said. “We wanted to be a better-than-.500 team and competitive against the really good teams and kind of get a feel of what we would have to do going forward. I think our guys are hungrier and wanted to get a lot of that done this year.”

On Friday, that surprising season from an upstart group of juniors and a sophomore ended with an 81-59 loss to Edwardsville. In front of several college coaches, including Nebraska’s Tim Miles and Ohio State’s Thad Matta, highly-touted recruit and Illinois target Mark Smith finished with 45 points on 14-of-21 shooting to lead the Class 4A No. 1 Tigers (30-1).

“We play well and competed (this season), and I don’t know that this is an indication that we didn’t play (that way); it’s an indication that we played a great team,” Houpt said. “Sometimes a 29-1 record or accolades for one player can be a little overhyped. That wasn’t the case. This team is very good, and Mark Smith is an unbelievable player, maybe the best high school player that we’ve come up against.”

Smith showed his talent early. The senior knocked down two pull-up three-pointers in the first quarter and also finished a put-back dunk to lead his team to an early lead before the Tigers finished the opening period with a layup, a steal and a three-pointer in the last 3 seconds to take a 25-13 lead.

“He’s quick, and you can’t give him too much space, but you can’t not give him space,” Viking junior Jerry Reed said of Smith, Reed’s mark for much of the game. “He can shoot the three or he can get to the rack. He’s real quick. So it was kind of tough, but it was a good challenge.”

Edwardsville extended its lead to 45-26 early in the third quarter, but the Vikings (22-9) had fight left. Elijah Davis knocked down two threes and Kendle Moore scored five of his team-high 13 points in that period to trim Danville’s deficit to 47-40.

“Cutting it to a seven-point lead in the third quarter, that was important to us, even if we couldn’t get the win,” Houpt said. “They extended it back, but we gave a good fight for the fans that drove a long way, and we made it interesting for a while.”

Smith, though, took over in the fourth quarter, finishing multiple full-court drives to the basket and blowing by defenders at will on his way to 19 points in the final frame alone.

“I feel like when we (cut the lead), we might of gotten too comfortable, or we might not have,” Moore said. “You can see why (Smith) is one of the best guards. He just did what he had to do to lead his team to victory.”

Reed finished with 12 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals for the Vikings in a loss that preceded talk of next season. Danville, after all, will return all its key players.

And next season, a campaign full of wins over top teams followed by a postseason run wouldn’t be so surprising.

“By the second half of the season, I felt we were a team that was a lot more mature than our years,” Houpt said. “I think there will be a lot of expectations, which will be different. This year we came in without a lot of expectations, and I think we’re going to be a decent team (next season). I think people are going to expect (us) to be pretty good, so we’ll have to be ready to rise.”