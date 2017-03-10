LIVE! Monticello at state

Image Gallery: Monticello advances to state tournament » more Photo by: Mike Kipley Mike Kipley/Quincy Herald-Whig From left, Monticello's Luke Stokowski and Calvin Fisher celebrate at the buzzer during the boys 2A super sectional in Springfield

7:35 p.m.

The first state semifinal game between Mt. Carmel and Kankakee Bishop McNamara, which ended with a 67-55 win by Mt. Carmel, ended shortly after 7 p.m.

The Class 2A three-point finals then ensued, pushing the start time of Monticello-Chicago Orr back a bit from its originally scheduled time of 7:15 p.m.

But both teams are out on the court warming up right now, and I'd imagine a 7:50 p.m. tip is a realistic possibility.

Monticellos has a strong contigent of fans who made the trip from Piatt County, with Monticello filling up most of section 17A and 17B on the lower and upper levels here in Peoria.

Chicago Orr, as expected when most Public League teams come down to Peoria, does not have that strong of a crowd showing, at least at the moment.

Win and Monticello (23-5) gets Mt. Carmel (29-4) in the state title game tomorrow night, with a 7:15 p.m. tip as the approximate start time. Lose and the Sages will play Kankakee Bishop McNamara (24-8) in the third-place game that starts at 5:30 p.m.

In the only other area boys' postseason game tonight, Danville is losing 39-22 at halftime to Edwardsville in a Class 4A sectional title game up at Ottawa's Kingman Gymnasium.

6:50 p.m.

Will Monticello boys' basketball keep alive its bid for its first-ever state championship? Tonight, the Sages must get past Chicago Orr to make that a reality.

Matt Daniels here for the duration of the evening on one of the baselines at Carver Arena in downtown Peoria as Monticello keeps chasing history.

Monticello (23-5) and Chicago Orr (21-5) are slated to tip off at 7:15 p.m. in Peoria's Carver Arena with a shot at playing in Saturday's Class 2A state title game on the line.

Mount Carmel and Kankakee Bishop McNamara just ended the third quarter of their state semifinal game, with Mount Carmel ahead of Bishop Mac 49-42.

Monticello, meanwhile, will try to extend its win streak to 10 games tonight.

A win and Monticello plays for the state title tomorrow night, slated for a 7:15 p.m. tip. Lose and the third-place game awaits at 5:30 p.m.

The Sages are led by a trio of double-digit scorers in Calvin Fisher (15.7 points per game), Luke Stokowski (12.8 ppg) and Isiah Florey (10.5 ppg), not to mention recent big-shot hero Johnny Dawson, whose clutch 15-foot jumper in the waning moments of Tuesday's super-sectional against Quincy Notre Dame was the decisive blow.

The Spartans, who are making their third trip to Peoria in the last five seasons — albeit their first in Class 2A after two in 3A — have four double-digit scorers of their own.

Raekwon Drake is the leader at 15.5 points per game, while Dannie Smith (11.1 ppg), Brian Hernandez (11.1 ppg) and Alexander Flute (11.0 ppg) are strong shooters as well.

Stay tuned here all night long for updates on Monticello and its quest to win an elusive state title.