Sages to compete for third after semifinal setback

Kevin Roy talks to his team in a Class 2A state semi-final game at Carver Arena in Peoria on Friday, March 10, 2017.

PEORIA — The familiarity begins at the start of the postseason.

Area teams, sometimes conference foes, greet boys’ basketball programs as they start their journey in earnest to Peoria.

Unfamiliar surroundings, though, and unfamiliar opponents await teams that make deep runs ending at Carver Arena each March.

The downtown Peoria venue is where Monticello found itself Friday night, making its state tournament debut.

While the Sages will bring home the program’s first-ever state trophy this weekend, the coveted state-championship trophy the players, coaches and community wanted won’t come along.

Chicago Orr made sure of that with suffocating defense and stellar early outside shooting to defeat Monticello 62-44 in a Class 2A state semifinal game.

“Credit to them,” Monticello point guard Johnny Dawson said. “Their defense is phenomenal. We wanted to try to slow the game down, but with their defense, they sped us up and really made it hard on us to get the ball down the floor and into our offense.”

Monticello coach Kevin Roy, in his 11th season guiding the Sages, echoed those sentiments after becoming the first coach to lead Monticello into the state tournament.

“They’re a tremendous team,” Roy said. “We knew coming into the game that we needed to control the tempo and we had to control the boards as best we could. We struggled with both of those, dug a hole and, to their credit, they’re just a good team.”

The Sages (23-6) will try to finish their season with a win when they play Kankakee Bishop McNamara (24-8) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game.

“We want to focus on Bishop Mac now,” said Dawson, who had eight points. “We know they’re a good team.”

Much like Orr (22-5) was on Friday night.

“Everybody playing basketball at this point is good, so we didn’t want to underestimate anybody,” Orr coach Louis Adams said. “They’re a very good ballclub, well-disciplined, and our assistant coaches did a great job scouting them. We knew that if we got in front, it would be tough for them.”

Playing from behind the whole game, Monticello trailed 38-20 at halftime before Isiah Florey tried to single-handedly lift the Sages back into contention.

The senior forward scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter, pulling Monticello to within 41-31 after a layup with 3:57 remaining.

“Isiah had a huge second half getting to the rim,” Roy said. “He is just a remarkable athlete. You could see it on the football field and the basketball court. He’s just a unique talent.”

Friday night marked the second straight game Florey led the Sages in scoring after he poured in 21 points during Monticello’s 51-49 super-sectional victory against Quincy Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

“I started off the game slow, and I knew after we went in at halftime, that someone had to step up,” Florey said. “I got to the bucket a lot and finished. Then, once I was able to get into the paint, I was looking for my teammates cutting, and it just worked out.”

But after Florey almost trimmed Monticello’s deficit to single digits, Orr answered with a 7-0 run, started by an emphatic one-handed dunk from Raekwon Drake, to go up 48-31 late in the third quarter.

The Spartans jumped on Monticello early, taking an 18-6 lead with less than 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter. But Monticello seemed to weather Orr’s initial surge, countering with a 7-0 run of its own, keyed by a three-pointer from reserve guard Noah Wright.

Calvin Fisher converted a layup and was fouled to further trim Monticello’s deficit, to 18-13, with 50.6 seconds left in the opening period.

But Fisher, who scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and sank 2 of 4 from three-point range, couldn’t make the free throw, and Orr hit two three-pointers on its final two possessions of the first quarter to extend its lead to 24-13.

The Spartans led by double digits for all but 41 seconds the rest of the way.

“It was pretty tough,” Fisher said. “They had great offense. When we looked like we had great offense, they would just bring it right back. We went on some runs, but they capitalized.”

Dawson, Fisher and Luke Stokowski are all juniors who start for the Sages. For Monticello’s two other starters — Florey and Jarron Roy — Saturday will mark their final game in a Monticello uniform.

“You couldn’t ask for a better season your senior year,” Florey said. “Not many people can say they’ve been to the state tournament, so I’ll just do what I can and have fun with it.”