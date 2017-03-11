Finke, Jones believe UI coaching decision in good hands

Other Related Content UPDATED: Whitman fires Groce, ending lengthy support

Champaign Central boys’ basketball coach Jeff Finke has seen plenty of now-former Illinois coach John Groce and his staff over the last five seasons.

The interactions started in August 2012, when Finke’s oldest son, Michael, then a junior at Centennial, began receiving high-major scholarship offers and then-assistant coach Jamall Walker expressed interest in Michael, now a redshirt sophomore at Illinois. A few years later, that same staff began recruiting Tim Finke, now a junior at Champaign Central.

“They’re great people,” Jeff Finke said, “and they’ve treated our family really well over the last four years.”

On Saturday, Illinois senior Malcolm Hill and Michael Finke were at the Finkes’ house when they received a message that they were to report to Ubben Basketball Complex for a meeting. By then, they knew that Groce had been let go as Illinois’ head coach.

“The reaction was sadness for Coach and his staff and all of the families involved,” Jeff Finke said. “Sadly, it’s part of the business, and when you’re a player you just have to keep moving forward and continue to get better, and I’m sure that’s what the team is going to do.”

Urbana boys’ basketball coach Verdell Jones is also quite familiar with Groce and his staff. His son, Clayton, walked on at Illinois this season.

“I know that’s the nature of the business, but John, I’ll be forever indebted to him,” Verdell Jones said. “He gave my son the opportunity to put on the orange and blue. He’s a man of high character.

“It’s unfortunate that in these times we live in, that only goes so far. I think at the end of the day, I guess at that level because the stakes are so high, it’s all about wins and losses. It would be nice if, somehow or another, the quality of the person or the quality of the people they’re producing would factor in at a greater degree.”

Tim Finke has been an Illinois recruiting target for some time. The consensus top-100 recruit in the Class of 2018 will certainly take time to get to know the new staff at his hometown school as he sifts through around 20 college offers.

“You try to filter through and build relationships with whatever staffs are interested in you, and that’s one of the reasons that, more times than not, especially in Tim’s case, he hasn’t made any early commitments,” said Jeff Finke, who played football at Illinois under Mike White and John Mackovic. “Having this occur, obviously in terms of Illinois, we know Illinois well, we live in town. It’s always been on the list.

“We’ll watch and we’ll see who (Illinois athletic director) Josh (Whitman) hires and who’s on the staff and if they have any interest in Tim or not, and then we’ll evaluate. Tim has some really, really good options. He’s built some really great relationships with multiple staffs from around the country, not just from this area. We’ll see what happens.”

Verdell Jones was saddened by the decision. But in a way, the lifelong Illinois fan — save four years when his eldest son played for Indiana — was encouraged by Whitman’s decisiveness.

“I totally understand that Josh Whitman had a job to do, and I know it had to be tough for him, especially because I think it’s been touted that they had a great relationship, and I know it’s got to be extremely difficult to make that kind of a decision,” Jones said. “But I think it speaks to, also, that Josh Whitman understands the bigger picture and if a decision needs to be made, he’ll make it because he ultimately wants to see Illinois be the best it can be. And so I think there’s a lot to be said about that, too.

“That was a tough decision to make, but they’ve got a guy now that’ll make those tough decisions. And not just willy-nilly, but I’m sure he’s analyzed and agonized over it, but I’m sure he made the best decision that he feels is going to move Illinois forward, so I have to respect that as well.”