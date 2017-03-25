2017 All-Area Boys' Basketball: Meet the first team

Photo by: Holly Hart All Area Boys Basketball, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the State Farm Center's Orange Crush Lounge.

Prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis takes a capsule look at this year’s honorees:

Tim Finke

6-6, G, Jr., Champaign Central

Why he made it: Finke led the Maroons with 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to go with 52 three-pointers in the most well-rounded season of his career. The top-100 2018 recruit with 18 scholarship offers — and a three-time News-Gazette first-team All-Area pick — didn't have to do everything for a team with plenty of talent, but he still put up big numbers as he led the Maroons to a 19-10 record and a second straight Class 3A regional title.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see John Mayer ... Movie I have to see is "Get Out" ... Before I compete, I eat peanut butter and jelly and a banana ... In my dream career, I would be an NBA player ... My favorite subject to study in school is space science ... My favorite athletes are Bradley Beal and Tobias Harris ... My favorite TV show is "SportsCenter" ... My first job was walking dogs ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Three things on my bucket list: Skydive, go to an NBA Finals game and meet Steph Curry.

Calvin Fisher

6-5, F, Jr., Monticello

Why he made it: Fisher did a bit of everything for the Sages, who made state for the first time in program history. He played inside and out and averaged 15.7 points on 50.6 percent shooting while draining 48 three-pointers. He also put up 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Drake ... Movie I have to see is "Logan" ... Before I compete, I eat a ham sandwich and yogurt ... In my dream career, I would be a basketball coach ... My favorite subject to study in school is math ... My favorite athlete is Michael Jordan ... My favorite TV show is "Prison Break" ... My first job was walking beans with my uncle ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Michael Jordan, my Grandpa Ronnie and my Grandma Lindy.

Three things on my bucket list: Travel outside the United States, win a state title and play one-on-one against Michael Jordan.

Zach Griffith

6-5, F, Sr., Fisher

Why he made it: Griffith was the only player in the area to grab more than 300 rebounds, averaging 10 a game while scoring 17.3 points and dishing out 2.2 assists. He was a mismatch for opponents most games for a Fisher team that went 21-10 and won eight straight games down the stretch, including a Class 1A regional title.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Drake ... Movie I have to see is "Kong: Skull Island" ... Before I compete, I eat a Clif Bar ... In my dream career, I would be a front office worker for a sports organization ... My favorite subject to study in school is calculus ... My favorite athletes are LeBron James and Kris Bryant ... My favorite TV show is "The Walking Dead" ... My first job was detasseling ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Abraham Lincoln, Dwight from "The Office" and Larry Bird.

Three things on my bucket list: Skydive, travel to Europe and go to all 50 states.

Trey Layden

6-1, G, Sr., Hoopeston Area

Why he made it: Layden put up 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game this season. He used his well-rounded style, which included 51 three-pointers as well as a refined post game, as he led the Cornjerkers to a breakout 23-5 season and their first Vermilion County Tournament title since 1997.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Chance the Rapper ... Movie I have to see is "Kong: Skull Island" ... Before I compete, I eat Subway ... In my dream career, I would be a sports agent ... My favorite subject to study in school is history ... My favorite athletes are J.J. Redick, Russell Westbrook and Jimmy Butler ... My favorite TV show is "The Walking Dead" ... My first job was mowing for my dad ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Chance the Rapper, FDR and Michael Jordan.

Three things on my bucket list: Skydiving, go to all 50 states and go to Europe.

Kendle Moore

6-0, G, Jr., Danville

Why he made it: Moore could blow by defenders and knock down shots from distance, averaging 21.5 points on 51.1 percent shooting from the field and 83.9 percent success from the free-throw line, and he knocked down 58 three-pointers. The junior averaged 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals, leading Danville to its first regional title since 2001 on his way to Player of the Year honors.

A few of my favorites: Movie I have to see is "Logan" ... Before I compete, I eat Jimmy John's or pizza ... In my dream career, I would own my own business ... My favorite subject to study in school is history ... My favorite athlete is Dwyane Wade ... My favorite TV show is "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" ... My first job was cutting grass ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose El Chapo, Dwyane Wade and Muhammad Ali.

On my bucket list: Travel to Spain.

Cory Noe

6-2, G, Jr., Mahomet-Seymour

Why he made it: Little was known about the Bulldogs coming into the season, but Noe seemed destined to become a star for M-S. Noe averaged 19.6 points per game on 45.4 percent shooting, and averaged 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals to lead M-S to a 22-9 record and the final Corn Belt title.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Sam Hunt or Luke Bryan ... Movie I have to see is "Cars 3" ... Before I compete, I eat ham and cheese with mayo and mustard on Italian ... In my dream career, I would play basketball professionally ... My favorite subjects to study in school are math and history ... My favorite athlete is Kyrie Irving ... My favorite TV show is "One Tree Hill" ... My first job was detasseling ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Ben Wilson.

Three things on my bucket list: Go to a Duke-North Carolina game, visit Hawaii and meet Johnny Manziel.

Brandon Trimble

6-2, G, Sr, St. Joseph-Ogden

Why he made it: Last year's Player of the Year put together another incredible offensive season, averaging 29.3 points per game, including an epic 51-point performance in the State Farm Classic small-school championship game. The Wisconsin-Parkside commit also averaged 6.2 rebounds per game.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Kodak Black ... Movie I have to see is "Kong: Skull Island" ... Before I compete, I eat a Subway sandwich (turkey with American cheese) ... In my dream career, I would play basketball overseas ... My favorite subject to study in school is English ... My favorite athletes are LeBron James and Michael Jordan ... My favorite TV show is "Shameless" ... My first job was working down at my grandpa's tree farm ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Elvis, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Hart.

Three things on my bucket list: Explore the world (go to Norway, Spain, etc.), get tickets to a Cavs game and go see Drake perform.

Doug Wallen

6-4, F, Sr., Champaign Central

Why he made it: Wallen was never flashy but always found ways to score during his career at St. Thomas More and Champaign Central, in which he became Champaign-Urbana's all-time career leading scorer. In his lone season with the Maroons, the four-time first-team All-Area selection averaged 14.2 points and 7.0 rebounds as a cog in a well-rounded scoring machine.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Post Malone ... Movie I have to see is "Logan" ... Before I compete, I eat Starburst ... In my dream career, I would be a doctor ... My favorite subject to study in school is science ... My favorite athletes are LeBron James and Devin Booker ... My favorite TV show is "Friends" ... My first job was mowing ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Donald Trump, Tom Brady and Justin Bieber.

Three things on my bucket list: Visit every continent, become fluent in two languages and go to an NBA Finals game.

Kevin Williams, Rantoul

6-6, F, Sr., Rantoul

Why he made it: Williams was a player Okaw Valley foes had to gameplan for every night. He averaged 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks per game to help lead his team to a second straight undefeated conference title even though his brother, fellow senior and key contributor Kevonte, missed a long stretch of play.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Drake ... Movie I have to see is "Get Out" ... Before I compete, I eat fries ... In my dream career, I would be playing in the NBA ... My favorite subject to study in school is math ... My favorite athlete is Kevin Durant ... My favorite TV show is "Shameless" ... My first job was working concessions at baseball games ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Jennifer Lopez.

Three things on my bucket list: Go to an NBA game, meet Kevin Durant and play 1-on-1 with him.

Andrew Zenner

6-4, F, Sr., Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Why he made it: Zenner scored 14.7 points per game, and he did so efficiently, hitting 79 three-pointers at a 43 percent clip while shooting 48 percent from the field. The future John A. Logan College baseball player averaged 7.8 rebounds as he led his team to a Class 2A sectional final, where the Panthers fell to Monticello.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Chance the Rapper ... Movie I have to see is "Kong: Skull Island" ... Before I compete, I eat Subway ... In my dream career, I would play a pro sport ... My favorite subject to study in school is marketing ... My favorite athletes are Chris Sale and Anthony Davis ... My favorite TV show is "Criminal Minds" ... My first job was mowing lawns ... If I could have dinner with three people from any time period, I would choose Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Abe Lincoln.

A couple things on my bucket list: Skydive and visit every MLB stadium.