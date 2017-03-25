2017 all-conference, all-county boys' basketball teams
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
First Team
SENIORS — Braedon Blackford (Peoria Notre Dame); Neshawn Brooks (Peoria Manual); x-Dazon Farris (Bloomington); Kam Reaves (Centennial); Doug Wallen (Central).
JUNIORS — x-Tim Finke (Central); Patrick Fisher (Bloomington); x-Kendle Moore (Danville).
SOPHOMORES — Daylen Boddie (Normal Community); Cortez Mosely (Peoria); x-Francis Okoro (Normal West); Chris Payton (Bloomington).
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Eryon Byrd (Peoria); Michael Davis (Peoria Richwoods); Calogeno Dawson (Urbana); Jimmy Kelly (Peoria Notre Dame); Deandrey Robinson (Peoria); Mystikal Suggs (Urbana); DaMonte Williams (Peoria Manual); AJ Youngman (Peoria Manual).
JUNIORS — Dallas Bryson (Peoria Richwoods); Day'len Davis-Williams (Danville); Bailey Dee (Central); Colton Sandage (Bloomington).
CORN BELT CONFERENCE
First Team
SENIORS — x-Matt Barnes (Bloomington Central Catholic); Charles Payton (Olympia); x-Keondre Schumacher (Normal University High); Tom Shafer (Prairie Central).
JUNIOR — x-Corey Noe (Mahomet-Seymour).
Second Team
SENIORS — Bradley Hamilton (Mahomet-Seymour); Garrett Holman (Bloomington Central Catholic); Luke Litwiller (Olympia); Jack Martin (Normal University High).
JUNIOR — Noah Benedict (Mahomet-Seymour).
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Chandler Anderson (Mahomet-Seymour); Tyler Burnett (Prairie Central); Cam Owdom (Chillicothe IVC).
JUNIOR — Mason Marquis (Olympia).
SOPHOMORE — Kai Bates-Diop (Normal University High).
FRESHMAN — Ryan Weir (Pontiac).
CENTRAL ILLINOIS CONFERENCE
First Team
SENIORS — x-Andrew Butts (Warrensburg-Latham); Keaton Garner (Central A&M); x-Layne Kircher (Meridian); Peyton McCubbin (Clinton).
JUNIOR — x-Isaiah Bond (St. Teresa).
SOPHOMORE — x-Malcolm Miller (Shelbyville).
Second Team
SENIORS — Ray Kerkhoff (Tuscola); Kaleb Williams (Tuscola).
JUNIOR — Turner Pullen (Shelbyville).
SOPHOMORES — Joe Gustafson (Warrensburg-Latham); Jarius Ingram (Warrensburg-Latham).
FRESHMAN — Connor Heaton (Central A&M).
Honorable Mention
SENIOR — Bryce Farris (Sullivan).
JUNIORS — Austin Baker (Clinton); Manny Green (St. Teresa); Jameson Smith (Central A&M).
EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS CONFERENCE
First Team
SENIORS — Varun Chopra (University High); x-Clayton Goeken (Bloomington Cornerstone Christian); x-Noah Woodrum (Bloomington Cornerstone Christian); x-Wes Young (DeLand-Weldon).
JUNIORS — Trevor Beachy (Arthur Okaw Christian); Noah Blue (University High); x-Cade Chitty (Judah Christian); Paul D'Angelo (University High); x-Benjamin Lee (Arthur Okaw Christian); x-Bryant Sturgill (Normal Calvary Christian).
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Tyler Duff (DeLand-Weldon); Sam Harris (Judah Christian); Terrell Helm (Judah Christian); Ethan Jordal (Normal Calvary Christian); Brandon Lappin (DeLand-Weldon); Brady Mast (Arthur Okaw Christian).
JUNIOR — Daniel Alston (Judah Christian).
SOPHOMORE — Cassidy Jean (Bloomington Cornerstone Christian).
FRESHMAN — Scott Dowling (Decatur Christian).
HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE
First Team
SENIORS — x-Zach Griffith (Fisher); x-Conor Honan (Tremont); x-Tyler McCormick (Ridgeview); x-Tucker Schlipf (El Paso-Gridley); Noah Young (Ridgeview).
JUNIORS — Tate Eller (Flanagan-Cornell); Mitchell McNutt (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley).
Second Team
SENIORS — Brian Albertson (Flanagan-Cornell); Max Bolliger (Tremont); Tucker Cribbett (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley); Nick DeBolt (Deer Creek-Mackinaw); Hunter Merritt (Tri-Valley).
JUNIOR — Jaden Jones-Watkins (Fisher).
SOPHOMORE — Nick Perry (Fisher).
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Brett Egan (LeRoy); Andy Layden (El Paso-Gridley); Jordan Wagenbach (Tremont).
JUNIORS — Jacob Donaldson (Ridgeview); Neal Scheuermann (Deer Creek-Mackinaw); Jeremy Witten (Heyworth).
SOPHOMORES — Bryce Barnes (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley); Derek May (Fieldcrest).
First Team All-Defense
SENIORS — Brian Albertson (Flanagan-Cornell); Zach Griffith (Fisher); x-Conor Honan (Tremont); x-Noah Young (Ridgeview).
JUNIOR — Mitchell McNutt (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley).
Honorable Mention All-Defense
JUNIORS — Jake Bachman (Eureka); Matt Schultz (Heyworth).
SOPHOMORE — Levi Scherermann (Deer Creek-Mackinaw).
LITTLE OKAW VALLEY CONFERENCE
Southeast Division
First Team
SENIORS — x-TJ Bishop (Tri-County); x-Dawson Maus (Oblong); Dalton Rollings (Martinsville).
JUNIORS — x-Kacey Cheek (Oblong); x-Tyson Magee (Cumberland); x-Isaac York (Hutsonville-Palestine).
SOPHOMORES — x-Jared Stevens (Villa Grove/Heritage); Zach Wolke (Cumberland).
Second Team
SENIORS — Clay Gardner (Martinsville); Hunter Goodwin (Oblong); Brock Lewis (Tri-County); Connor Wienke (Villa Grove/Heritage); Mike Wolke (Cumberland).
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Jacob Blacker (Villa Grove/Heritage); Nathan Kiger (Hutsonville-Palestine); Dakota Youngwolfe (Martinsville).
Northwest Division
First Team
SENIORS — Pierce Bradford (Argenta-Oreana); x-Connor Cloyd (Okaw Valley); x-Nathan Doty (Sangamon Valley); X-Blake Lindenmeyer (Arcola); Brody Ulrey (Argenta-Oreana)
JUNIOR — x-Ezra Schaal (Decatur Lutheran).
SOPHOMORE — x-Grant Karsten (Decatur Lutheran).
Second Team
SENIORS — Shandon Herschberger (ALAH); Derek Jones (Argenta-Oreana); Jimmy Staab (Sangamon Valley).
JUNIOR — Garrett Fritz (Okaw Valley).
SOPHOMORES — Mike Fiala (Decatur Lutheran); Myles Roberts (Arcola).
Honorable Mention
SENIOR — Paola Kinsella (Cerro Gordo/Bement).
OKAW VALLEY CONFERENCE
First Team
SENIORS — x-Duck Gibson (Rantoul); x-Brandon Trimble (St. Joseph-Ogden); x-Kevin Williams (Rantoul).
JUNIORS — x-Calvin Fisher (Monticello); x-Albion Francis (St. Thomas More); x-Luke Stokowski (Monticello); x-JT Wheeler (Unity).
Honorable Mention
SENIOR — Isiah Florey (Monticello).
JUNIORS — Jordan Brooks (St. Joseph-Ogden); Jon Decker (Unity); Erick Johnson (Rantoul).
SOPHOMORE — Tanner Klein (St. Thomas More).
SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE
First Team
SENIORS — Luke Fitton (PBL); Justin Fox (Dwight); Blake Graham (Dwight); Tristen Kissack (Cissna Park); Johnny Lanie (South Newton); Hunter Lee (Watseka); Nathan Schroeder (Watseka); Andrew Zenner (PBL).
JUNIORS — Jay Hammel (South Newton); Lamar Lillard (Momence).
Second Team
SENIOR — Cole Eshleman (PBL).
JUNIOR — Brendan Fletcher (Watseka).
SOPHOMORES — Brian Fehr (Cissna Park); Lamarius Lillard (Momence); Christian Stadeli (Cissna Park).
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Dalton Coplea (PBL); Corey Schunke (Iroquois West); Craig Wheelock (South Newton).
JUNIOR — Brody Gonzalez (Momence).
SOPHOMORES — Blake Castonguay (Watseka); Ben Robinson (Clifton Central); Julian Stadeli (Cissna Park).
VERMILION VALLEY CONFERENCE
First Team
SENIORS — Caleb Fauver (Salt Fork); Trey Layden (Hoopeston Area); Brian Porter (Chrisman); Blake Reifsteck (Bismarck-Henning); Ladavion Severado (Westville); Conor Steinbaugh (Georgetown-Ridge Farm); Colton Story (Bismarck-Henning).
JUNIORS — Jacob Thompson (Milford); Logan Walder (Hoopeston Area); Kyle Webster (Chrisman).
Special Mention
SENIORS — Johnny Carnahan (Schlarman); Gavin Gard (Schlarman); Steven Varela (Milford); Connor Watson (Bismarck-Henning).
JUNIORS — Skylar Bolton (Oakwood); Ryan Drayer (Hoopeston Area); Bryce Krabel (Chrisman); Shawn Reardon (Armstrong-Potomac); Chase Vinson (Oakwood).
SOPHOMORE — Bryce Jones (Oakwood).
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Ben Brinkley (Chrisman); Zach Dable (Salt Fork); Austin Farnsworth (Bismarck-Henning); Andrew Garrett (Oalwood); Kyle McNally (Milford); Jason Sollars (Armstrong-Potomac); Brody Vice (Georgetown-Ridge Farm).
JUNIOR — Chris Stanley (Schlarman).
FRESHMAN — Lucas Hofer (Hoopeston Area).
VERMILION ALL-COUNTY
First Team
SENIORS — Brady Crain (Westville); Caleb Fauver (Salt Fork); Trey Layden (Hoopeston Area); Blake Reifsteck (Bismarck-Henning); Ladavion Severado (Westville); Conor Steinbaugh (Georgetown-Ridge Farm); Colton Story (Bismarck-Henning).
JUNIORS — Ryan Drayer (Hoopeston Area); Chase Vinson (Oakwood); Logan Walder (Hoopeston Area).
Special Mention
SENIORS — Ben Dowers (Salt Fork); Austin Farnsworth (Bismarck-Henning); Connor Watson (Bismarck-Henning).
JUNIORS — Skylar Bolton (Oakwood); Shawn Reardon (Armstrong-Potomac); Cameron Wise (Oakwood).
SOPHOMORE — Bryce Jones (Oakwood).
Honorable Mention
SENIORS — Dustin Campbell (Georgetown Ridge Farm); Andrew Garrett (Oalwood).
JUNIOR — Brady McMasters (Salt Fork).
SOPHOMORES — Graham Eighner (Hoopeston Area); Kendall Jefferson (Westville); Dalton Loschen (Armstrong-Potomac).
x—denotes unanimous selections
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.