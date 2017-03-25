All-Area Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year: Monticello's Kevin Roy

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Kevin Roy, boys' basketball team coach, savors a winning season, which saw the Sages play at State. Roy was in the boys' gymnasium at Monticello High School on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Why he's Coach of the Year: Plenty of great boys' basketball players and coaches have passed through Monticello, but never had the Sages made an appearance at state. Until this year. Roy harnessed his team's copious amounts of size and talent to upset No. 1 Quincy Notre Dame in super-sectionals. The Sages finished 21-6 and brought home a fourth-place state trophy.

Season highlights: "Every basketball season and team has some special memories for me, but being labeled as the underdog in the super-sectional game again Quincy Notre Dame was one of the sweetest victories I can remember. Of course, stepping onto the Carver Arena court with my son, Jarron, was a dream I could have never imagined. Jarron and I have attended the state basketball tournament since he was old enough to go."

A few of my favorites — Favorite food: I've been blessed with remarkable genetics that allow me to put away a good amount of food. My favorite food has to be lasagna. My daughter's chocolate chip cookies are a very close second. ... First car: A 1974 Opel Manta. You may have to Google that. Being the youngest of three boys, my parents actually bought it for my oldest brother, Mike, when he turned 16. It was then passed down to my next brother, Ron, when he turned 16. It eventually made its way down to me and survived all three teenage boys. The Opel met its final resting place after I got hit in an intersection in Neoga. Fond memories. ... Favorite non-sports hobby: It used to be boating on Lake Shelbyville until the boat got too small for three teenage kids. I now enjoy riding my Harley-Davidson Low Rider. My buddy, Kevin Rumple (who also happens to be the official Monticello clock keeper), and I make sure to take a road trip around the area every summer. I enjoy getting my wife, Keely, out on it for short rides on Sunday afternoons. It's fun and relaxing to get out on the open road and ride. ... Favorite restaurant in the area: You can't go wrong with Filippo's in Monticello. We love the family atmosphere. Oh, and the lasagna is amazing. ... Favorite/dream vacation destination: I have been to Puerto Rico, Malaysia and Mexico, but I consider myself a homebody. I don't know if it qualifies as a vacation, but I love going to the family farm and just being outdoors. ... Favorite sporting event I attended live: I was at the 2005 Illinois versus Nevada game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. My wife was able to score tickets in a suite, and we enjoyed the game at half court with all the food we could eat. We also got to see Kentucky play Louisville in the next session. It was a great day of basketball. ... Favorite pro/college sports team(s): I grew up watching Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics, but living during the Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls' reign in the '90s will forever be a special era for me and the NBA. I honestly don't watch the NBA much anymore. It just isn't the same. I would take a college or high school game any day of the week and just enjoy watching well-executed basketball. ... Favorite band/musician: Garth Brooks, hands down. Yes, I have tickets (for the upcoming show at State Farm Center), but not very good ones.

Three things on my bucket list: I am a lucky man. One of the things on my bucket list was to build my own house. In 2006, the same year I was hired as varsity basketball coach, we broke ground. I didn't sleep at all that summer, but my family and I have lived in our home ever since. ... Every year since becoming the varsity coach at Monticello, I have taken my son, Jarron, and the varsity basketball team to the state tournament as spectators. I wanted my players to experience the atmosphere so they could see what the ultimate goal was and to experience Illinois high school basketball at the highest level. The goal was to be playing there someday. It has taken 11 years to get a game on that court, and I feel the preparations paid off. The kids played their game and didn't allow the enormity of the situation to distract them. ... I enjoy the outdoors and bow hunting in the fall, although with the basketball season I don't get much time to do it. One of these days, I would like to have a Pope-Young class buck hanging on my wall. A guy can dream, can't he?

What I enjoy most about coaching: I enjoy the kids and the competition. I love watching well-executed basketball both defensively and offensively. It is a great feeling when you are teaching the game day after day in practice and those skills and strategies are transferred to game situations. Other coaches will attest that what they teach in practice isn't always transferred to the game. When players understand what we are doing as a team and why we are doing it that particular way rather than "their own way," you see them become a team. When they show discipline and become a team, they are able to achieve more than they are as individuals, and that's when amazing things happen on the court, when they become a team they become a family and appreciate each other's value to the program.

N-G Coaches of the Year

YEAR COACH SCHOOL

2017 Kevin Roy Monticello

2016 Brian Brooks St. Joseph-Ogden

2015 Chad Benedict Mahomet-Seymour

2014 Wayne McClain Champ. Central

2013 Brian Brooks St. Joseph-Ogden

2012 Dale Schuring ALAH