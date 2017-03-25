N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (final, 2016-17 season)

From Thanksgiving tournaments in November to sectional showdowns in March, area teams shined. Our final rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Danville 22-9 1 The best part about this season for the Vikings, who won their first regional title since 2001 and went to the Sweet 16 in Class 4A? No one graduates from a talented roster.

2. Monticello 23-8 4 Sages shocked the state with a trip to Peoria. Coach Kevin Roy's program could contend again in 2018, with key cogs Calvin Fisher, Johnny Dawson and Luke Stokowski back.

3. Champaign Central 19-10 3 C-U's all-time leading scorer Doug Wallen graduates, but Division I prospects Tim Finke and Bailey Dee will form as talented a backcourt as any in the area next winter.

4. Ridgeview 30-2 2 Coach Rodney Kellar's program is a model of consistency. Mustangs advanced to the Elite Eight in Class 1A behind the talents of Tyler McCormick, Noah Young and others.

5. Mahomet-Seymour 22-9 5 Under coach Chad Benedict, the Bulldogs always have a chance. That'll be the case again next season with crafty playmaker Cory Noe poised for a breakout senior campaign.

6. Rantoul 20-9 6 Athletic, intense and talented are ways to describe the way the Eagles' play under coach Brett Frerichs. Duck Gibson, Kevin Williams & Co. were fun to watch this season.

7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21-8 7 Two straight trips to the Sweet 16 in Class 2A only add motivation for the returning Panthers, who turned around their season in mid-January and didn't look back.

8. Watseka 22-9 8 Warriors will lose 1,000-point scorer Nathan Schroeder, but coach Chad Cluver has solid pieces to build around next season in Brendan Fletcher and Blake Castonguay.

9. Bismarck-Henning 22-10 9 First-year coach Gary Tidwell made sure the Blue Devils were a force to reckon with in the postseason, with B-H winning a 2A regional for the first time in nearly a decade.

10. Hoopeston Area 23-5 10 The Cornjerkers were the darlings of the area basketball scene through the halfway point of the season. No shame in what Thad Matta's alma mater accomplished this winter.