Mennenga 'very blessed' to be part of Oregon's Final Four run

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Area fans watched him play for Mike Novell at Rantoul High School almost three decades ago.

On Saturday night, those same folks can watch Mike Mennenga on the sidelines during the Final Four, helping coach Oregon against North Carolina.

"Anybody who gets involved in college coaching, who is real serious about it, envisions himself in the Final Four," Mennenga said. "The Final Four is the culmination. That's something that everybody strives for.

"I'm very, very blessed. I'm going to take it all in, and we're going to try to go win this thing."

Mennenga is in his third season as an assistant to Dana Altman. To say he is thrilled to be a Duck is an understatement.

"One of the things I really loved about the opportunity at Oregon is that they do such a tremendous job for the student-athletes here," Mennenga said. "It's not just us. Across the board, the bar is set high. (Basketball) is just part of the process."

How did Mennenga get here? How did he end up as part of a team playing for the national title?

It's all about connections. And being willing to move from place to place.

Mennenga is close friends with Alan Huss, who played for Altman at Creighton. Now an assistant at New Mexico, Huss helped put Mennenga on Altman's radar.

There were other connections. Former Illini coach Lon Kruger and Altman are longtime friends. Mennenga got to know Kruger during his time in C-U.

"He was really good to me," Mennenga said. "He let Coach Altman know, 'This Mennenga guy is not that bad of a guy.' "

Mennenga finished high school in 1988 and played at Vincennes University and Morehead State.

He started his coaching career in 1997 at Maine, working for former Illinois assistant John Giannini.

Mennenga also had stops at Providence, Iowa State, Illinois-Chicago, Buffalo and Canisius.

Winning big

Mennenga's primary roles at Oregon are in recruiting and player development.

It must be working. In his three seasons with the Ducks, they are 90-22 with three trips to the NCAA tournament and this year's Final Four.

"We just won two four-team tournaments," Mennenga said. "We've got one last four-team tournament to go. That's the way we break it up. We're going to try to stay on task."

The Ducks made the trip to Arizona on Wednesday, leaving plenty of time for the players to prepare.

If you are looking for tickets to Saturday's semifinals, don't ask Mennenga. His limited number is spoken for.

"We're in the high double digits as far as requests," Mennenga said. "Unfortunately, we only get single-digit tickets."

His wife, Shanetta, and daughters, Cheyenne and Nyla, will have seats. So will his sister, Chantel, who lives in nearby Scottsdale.

"It's really cool that we're going to be able to do it with family around," Mennenga said.

Happy place

Mennenga, 45, likes the situation in Eugene.

"Right now, Oregon is taking great care of us," he said. "We're happy to be here. It's exciting times.

"We want to work to make Oregon basketball a next generation blue blood of college basketball. That's what we're trying."

Saturday's opponent, North Carolina, is considered the team to beat. The Ducks are 5-point underdogs against the Tar Heels.

"They will beat you up," Mennenga said. "We're going to have to do one heckuva job rebounding the basketball. They're the best rebounding team in the country."

Oregon faced similar challenges earlier in the tournament. To reach the school's first Final Four since 1939, Oregon had to beat No. 1 seed Kansas in Kansas City, Mo.

The Ducks pulled it off, winning 74-60 in front of mostly Jayhawks fans last Saturday night at the Sprint Center.

"Our guys bowed up and came ready to fight," Mennenga said.

Vivid memories

Mennenga has always followed college basketball. He's watched the national championship game each year and stuck around for "One Shining Moment" on CBS.

"I would have tears well up in my eyes," Mennenga said of hearing the song. "I was one of those guys. That's the way the Mennengas were brought up. More than a game for the Mennenga family. We learned a lot of real-world lessons through basketball."

His late father, Marvin, was a fixture in area athletics.

"He was a big motivation into our family's love for basketball," Mennenga said.

Mennenga was a big Illinois fan growing up. He continues to follow the program and is impressed with new coach Brad Underwood, recently hired away from Oklahoma State.

"I know he's a sharp, sharp basketball mind," Mennenga said.

Altman and Oregon assistant coach Kevin McKenna are close friends with Underwood.

"If you watch our teams play, we are very similar," Mennenga said. "In terms of the pace that we want to establish and trying to get downhill and the defense. He's going to do wonderful there at Illinois. No question."