2017 All-State boys' basketball teams

First Team
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. COMMENT
Taylor Bruninga Illini Bluffs 6-8 Sr. F D-I interest exploded for the small-school big man, and so did his stats (33.4 ppg, 11.5 rpg).
Ayo Dosunmu Morgan Park 6-4 Jr. G Top-25 prospect in 2018 averaged 22 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds for Class 3A state champs.
Nojel Eastern Evanston 6-6 Sr. G Purdue-bound guard and repeat first-team pick put up 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists a game.
Tim Finke Champaign Central 6-6 Jr. G/F Top-100 player in 2018 played multiple roles, averaging 19.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists.
Evan Gilyard Simeon 5-10 Sr. G UTEP signee led Wolverines to 4A runner-up finish, averaging 16 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 boards.
Jordan Goodwin Belleville Althoff 6-4 Sr. G Injury cut season to 18 games, but Saint Louis signee was averaging 31.4 points, 11.3 rebounds.
Elijah Joiner Curie 6-2 Sr. G Tulsa signee led Condors to 25 wins, regional title, averaging 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists.
Cameron Krutwig Jacobs 6-9 Sr. F Loyola Chicago signee averaged 15.6 points, 14 rebounds, 2.8 blocks for 30-2 Bulldogs.
Kendle Moore Danville 6-0 Jr. G Led Vikings to first regional title since 2001 while averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 boards, 3.4 assists.
Javon Pickett Belleville East 6-4 Sr. G Illinois-bound guard was one of state's top scorers, averaged 26.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists.
Justin Smith Stevenson 6-7 Sr. F High-flying future Hoosier had 75 dunks while averaging 21.7 points and 10 rebounds.
Mark Smith Edwardsville 6-5 Sr. G With 22 D-I offers and counting, Player of the Year averaged 21.9 points, 8.4 assists, 8.2 rebounds.
Jeremiah Tilmon East St. Louis 6-11 Sr. C Five-star big man, future Illini averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 boards and 3.8 blocks, shot 61 percent.
Alonzo Verge Thornton 6-3 Sr. G One of state's top unsigned seniors put up 26.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.1 steals.
Lucas Williamson Whitney Young 6-4 Sr. F Another unsigned D-I prospect, led team to 4A title while averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds.
Second Team
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. COMMENT
Nana Akenten Bolingbrook 6-6 Sr. F Nebraska-bound wing put up 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds a game for Class 4A third-place team.
Tai Bibbs West Chicago 6-3 Sr. G Former Drake commit put up 26 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists while mulling other D-I offers.
Courtese Cooper Elgin 6-8 Sr. C Rim protector improved stats in final season, averaging 14.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.8 blocks.
Kelvin Cortez-Harvey Elgin St. Edward 5-10 Sr. G Green Wave's single-season scoring leader (852) averaged 27 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists.
A.J. Epenesa Edwardsville 6-6 Sr. F All-American defensive end strong on court, too, averaging 15.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists.
Justin Fox Dwight 6-5 Sr. G/F Had 19 double-doubles and averaged 27.1 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.1 steals, 2.1 blocks.
Noah Frederking Okawville 6-4 Sr. G Evansville-bound guard led Rockets to 1A second-place finish, averaging 23.5 points, 10.9 boards.
Marcus Garrett Hillcrest 6-1 Sr. G Dynamic guard guided Hawks to 3A super-sectional behind 21 points, 6 boards, 5 assists a game.
Chris Harris Lake Forest Academy 6-3 Sr. G Veteran guard did a little bit of everything, averaging 22 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals.
E.J. Liddell Belleville West 6-7 So. F High-major D-I prospect put up 56/32/76 slash while averaging 19.6 points, 7.4 rebounds.
Charles Payton Olympia 6-6 Sr. F Averaged 24.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.6 blocks and 2.2 assists for 22-win Spartans.
Zac Rzewnicki Ridgewood 6-4 Sr. G Headed to D-II St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.), put up 28 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals.
Dave Taylor Cairo 6-0 Sr. G One of most productive players in southern Illinois averaged 23.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists.
Jamal Thomas Grayslake North 6-0 Sr. G Knights' up-tempo style suited senior, who averaged 23.1 points, 7.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds.
Brandon Trimble St. Joseph-Ogden 6-2 Sr. G Wisconsin-Parkside commit followed up big junior season with 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds a game.
Special Mention 50
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Glen Abram Rich Central 6-3 Sr. G
Braden Attebury Eldorado 6-4 Jr. F
Charlie Bair Glenbard South 6-6 Sr. C
Thomas Bell Cahokia 6-6 Sr. G/F
Tray Buchanan United Township 6-1 Sr. G
Jaylen Catledge Richards 6-5 Sr. G/F
Juan Contreras Kewanee 6-0 Sr. G
Zach Couper Rockford Boylan 6-5 Sr. G
Brett Czerak Aurora Central Catholic 6-1 Sr. G
Trevor Davis Waterloo Gibault 6-4 Sr. G
Jadacus Dixon T.F. North 6-2 Sr. G
Dazon Farris Bloomington 6-2 Sr. G
Drew Gibson Effingham St. Anthony 6-3 Sr. G
Justin Hardy St. Charles East 6-5 Jr. F
Lenell Henry Morgan Park 6-9 Sr. F
Rod Henry-Hayes Zion-Benton 6-4 Sr. G
Eric Higgs Farmington 6-0 Sr. G
Jordan Hochstatter Amboy 6-2 Sr. G
Jordan Holmes Columbia 6-0 Jr. G
Talen Horton-Tucker Simeon 6-5 Jr. F
Demarius Jacobs Uplift 6-3 Sr. G
John Kerr Grant 6-6 Sr. F
Layne Kircher Macon Meridian 6-3 Sr. G
Teyvion Kirk Joliet West 6-3 Sr. G
Will LeGrande Lewistown 6-6 Sr. C
Matt Long Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 6-1 Sr. G
Jackson Marcotte Mount Carmel 6-8 Jr. F
Max Muller PORTA/AC 6-5 Sr. F
Carson Newsome Waukegan 6-6 Sr. G/F
Cory Noe Mahomet-Seymour 6-2 Jr. G
Francis Okoro Normal West 6-9 So. C
Drew Peterson Libertyville 6-6 Jr. G
Marco Pettinato Lincoln-Way West 6-2 Sr. G
Tyrell Pettis Luther North 5-10 Jr. G
P.J. Pipes Lemont 6-2 Sr. G
Nick Price Gillespie 6-2 Sr. G
Dwayne Rose Jr. Crete-Monee 6-2 Sr. G
Yaakema Rose Springfield Lanphier 5-8 Sr. G
Tucker Schlipf El Paso-Gridley 6-6 Sr. F
Ethan Schuemer Willowbrook 6-6 Jr. F
Keondre Schumacher Normal U-High 6-0 Sr. G
Kyle Smith Marissa 5-10 Sr. G
Zach Toussaint Johnsburg 5-11 So. G
McKe Tucker Ottawa 6-3 Sr. G
Treye Tucker Rockford Christian Life 5-9 So. G
Andre White Jr. Elgin Harvest Christian 5-8 So. G
Grant Wolfe Effingham 6-0 Sr. G
Jake Wolfe Aurora Christian 6-4 Jr. G
Brennen Woods Elgin Harvest Christian 6-4 Sr. G/F
Justin Young Polo 6-4 So. F
Honorable Mention 100
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Jameel Alausa Chicago U-High 6-6 Sr. F
Ryan Altenberger Morton 6-0 Sr. G
Luke Anthony Wheaton North 6-3 Sr. G
Ryan Armstrong Altamont 5-11 Sr. G
Logan Atkins South Elgin 6-3 Sr. G
Beau Bailey Dixon 6-2 So. G
Trevian Bell Joliet West 6-5 Sr. G
Deonte Billups Moline 6-4 So. G
Malik Binns Bolingbrook 6-6 Sr. F
Justin Bottorff Quincy Notre Dame 6-7 Sr. F
Bryant Brown Waukegan 6-5 So. G/F
Kezo Brown Simeon 6-2 Jr. G
Jonny Butler Minooka 6-3 Sr. G/F
Jered Cain Patoka 6-1 Sr. G/F
Justin Carpenter Mount Carmel 6-9 Sr. G/F
Arthur Carter East St. Louis 6-2 Sr. G
Xavier Castaneda Whitney Young 6-1 Jr. G
Will Clausel Newark 6-4 Sr. G
Joey Coffaro Hersey 5-10 Sr. G
Isaac Collins Pleasant Plains 5-9 Sr. G
James Connolly Grayslake North 6-3 Jr. G/F
Perry Cowan DePaul Prep 6-4 So. G
Tyler Dancy Belleville West 6-7 Sr. C
Ryan Davis Conant 6-8 Jr. F/C
Anthony Delisi St. Charles North 5-10 Sr. G
Dylan Dirks Robinson 6-7 Sr. F
Camron Donatlan West Aurora 6-2 Jr. G
Toraze Dobbs Uplift 6-5 Jr. F
Jordan Doss Hope Academy 6-6 Sr. F
Nathan Doty Sangamon Valley 6-1 Sr. G
Raekwon Drake Orr 6-5 Jr. F
Dillon Durrett Wheaton Warrenville South 6-3 Sr. F
Garrett Fant Lake Park 6-1 Sr. G
Calvin Fisher Monticello 6-5 Jr. F
J.J. Flores Elgin Harvest Christian 6-2 Jr. G
Javon Freeman Whitney Young 6-3 Jr. G
Dawson Fuller Serena 5-10 Jr. G
Alec Hayes Hartsburg-Emden 6-6 Sr. F
My'Quion Garrett Rockford Jefferson 6-4 Jr. G
Zion Griffin Hinsdale South 6-5 Jr. F
Zach Griffith Fisher 6-5 Sr. F
JD Gunn Wheaton Academy 6-4 Jr. G
Austin Guy Orangeville 6-1 Jr. G
Jack Halverson Peotone 6-7 Jr. G/F
Mitch Hardiek Teutopolis 6-4 Sr. G/F
Terrence Hargrove East St. Louis 6-6 So. F
Simeon Henton North Chicago 6-2 Sr. G
Conor Honan Tremont 6-4 Sr. F
Jonah Hopper North Greene 6-4 Jr. F
Cam Irvin Morgan Park 6-0 Sr. G
Markese Jacobs Uplift 5-11 So. G
Zee Johnson Elverado 6-2 Jr. G
Kyle King St. Charles North 6-5 Jr. F
Zach Kuligoski Round Lake 6-5 Sr. F
Trey Layden Hoopeston Area 6-1 Sr. G
Eli Leffelman Newman Central Catholic 6-0 Sr. G
Mitch Lewis Naperville North 6-5 Sr. F
Lamar Lillard Momence 6-4 Jr. G
Anthony Lynch Larkin 6-3 Jr. G
Frankie Mack Prospect 6-2 Sr. G
Tyson Magee Cumberland 6-2 Jr. G
Dawson Maus Oblong 6-0 Sr. G
Brandon McCombs Jacksonville 6-7 Sr. F
Mark McGrath Lisle 6-2 Sr. F
Justin McNeal Genoa-Kingston 6-4 Sr. G
Malcolm Miller Shelbyville 6-4 So. G
Jared Murphy Rolling Meadows 6-4 Sr. G/F
Marvin Nesbitt Butler 6-3 Sr. G
Josh Niego Brother Rice 6-4 Sr. G
Jamal Nixon Fenwick 6-5 Sr. G/F
Jack Nolan Benet Academy 6-1 Sr. G
Kyle Ottens Milledgeville 6-1 Jr. G
Malik Parker Chicago Christian 6-1 Sr. G
Manny Patterson Kenwood 6-8 Sr. F
Chris Payton Bloomington 6-6 So. F
Jake Pennell Williamsville 6-1 Sr. G
Austin Richie Bloom 6-5 Sr. F
Peyton Sampson LaSalle-Peru 6-3 Sr. F
Chaz Sardin Peoria Quest 5-10 Sr. G
Mike Shepski Brother Rice 6-0 Sr. G
Caleb Siler West Aurora 6-3 Sr. F
Kyle Sliwa Fremd 6-1 Sr. G
Jonah Smith Mount Zion 6-2 Jr. G
Namon Smith John Hope 6-2 Sr. G
Jimmy Sotos Conant 6-2 Sr. G
D.J. Steward Fenwick 6-1 Fr. G
Jarod Stonis Wauconda 6-3 Sr. F
Matt Stritzel Niles Notre Dame 6-2 Sr. G
Connor Toennies Carlyle 6-5 Sr. F
Trey Thomas River Ridge 6-4 Jr. F
Kaleb Thornton Bolingbrook 6-0 Jr. G
Ben Versluys Elgin Westminster Christian 6-5 Jr. F
Cameron Wallace Lovejoy 5-9 Jr. G
Josiah Wallace Marshall 6-3 Sr. G
Doug Wallen Champaign Central 6-4 Sr. F
Devin Whitelow Washington 5-9 Sr. G
Elyjah Williams Evanston 6-6 Sr. F
Kevin Williams Rantoul 6-6 Sr. F
Trevyon Williams Springfield Southeast 5-8 Sr. G
Andrew Zenner Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-4 Sr. F
