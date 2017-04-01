2017 All-State boys' basketball teams

Staff writer Scott Richey breaks down our boys' basketball All-State teams

First Team

ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. COMMENT

Taylor Bruninga Illini Bluffs 6-8 Sr. F D-I interest exploded for the small-school big man, and so did his stats (33.4 ppg, 11.5 rpg).

Ayo Dosunmu Morgan Park 6-4 Jr. G Top-25 prospect in 2018 averaged 22 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds for Class 3A state champs.

Nojel Eastern Evanston 6-6 Sr. G Purdue-bound guard and repeat first-team pick put up 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists a game.

Tim Finke Champaign Central 6-6 Jr. G/F Top-100 player in 2018 played multiple roles, averaging 19.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists.

Evan Gilyard Simeon 5-10 Sr. G UTEP signee led Wolverines to 4A runner-up finish, averaging 16 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 boards.

Jordan Goodwin Belleville Althoff 6-4 Sr. G Injury cut season to 18 games, but Saint Louis signee was averaging 31.4 points, 11.3 rebounds.

Elijah Joiner Curie 6-2 Sr. G Tulsa signee led Condors to 25 wins, regional title, averaging 18 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists.

Cameron Krutwig Jacobs 6-9 Sr. F Loyola Chicago signee averaged 15.6 points, 14 rebounds, 2.8 blocks for 30-2 Bulldogs.

Kendle Moore Danville 6-0 Jr. G Led Vikings to first regional title since 2001 while averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 boards, 3.4 assists.

Javon Pickett Belleville East 6-4 Sr. G Illinois-bound guard was one of state's top scorers, averaged 26.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists.

Justin Smith Stevenson 6-7 Sr. F High-flying future Hoosier had 75 dunks while averaging 21.7 points and 10 rebounds.

Mark Smith Edwardsville 6-5 Sr. G With 22 D-I offers and counting, Player of the Year averaged 21.9 points, 8.4 assists, 8.2 rebounds.

Jeremiah Tilmon East St. Louis 6-11 Sr. C Five-star big man, future Illini averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 boards and 3.8 blocks, shot 61 percent.

Alonzo Verge Thornton 6-3 Sr. G One of state's top unsigned seniors put up 26.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.1 steals.

Lucas Williamson Whitney Young 6-4 Sr. F Another unsigned D-I prospect, led team to 4A title while averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds.

Second Team

ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. COMMENT

Nana Akenten Bolingbrook 6-6 Sr. F Nebraska-bound wing put up 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds a game for Class 4A third-place team.

Tai Bibbs West Chicago 6-3 Sr. G Former Drake commit put up 26 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists while mulling other D-I offers.

Courtese Cooper Elgin 6-8 Sr. C Rim protector improved stats in final season, averaging 14.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.8 blocks.

Kelvin Cortez-Harvey Elgin St. Edward 5-10 Sr. G Green Wave's single-season scoring leader (852) averaged 27 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists.

A.J. Epenesa Edwardsville 6-6 Sr. F All-American defensive end strong on court, too, averaging 15.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists.

Justin Fox Dwight 6-5 Sr. G/F Had 19 double-doubles and averaged 27.1 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.1 steals, 2.1 blocks.

Noah Frederking Okawville 6-4 Sr. G Evansville-bound guard led Rockets to 1A second-place finish, averaging 23.5 points, 10.9 boards.

Marcus Garrett Hillcrest 6-1 Sr. G Dynamic guard guided Hawks to 3A super-sectional behind 21 points, 6 boards, 5 assists a game.

Chris Harris Lake Forest Academy 6-3 Sr. G Veteran guard did a little bit of everything, averaging 22 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals.

E.J. Liddell Belleville West 6-7 So. F High-major D-I prospect put up 56/32/76 slash while averaging 19.6 points, 7.4 rebounds.

Charles Payton Olympia 6-6 Sr. F Averaged 24.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.6 blocks and 2.2 assists for 22-win Spartans.

Zac Rzewnicki Ridgewood 6-4 Sr. G Headed to D-II St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.), put up 28 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals.

Dave Taylor Cairo 6-0 Sr. G One of most productive players in southern Illinois averaged 23.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists.

Jamal Thomas Grayslake North 6-0 Sr. G Knights' up-tempo style suited senior, who averaged 23.1 points, 7.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds.

Brandon Trimble St. Joseph-Ogden 6-2 Sr. G Wisconsin-Parkside commit followed up big junior season with 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds a game.

Special Mention 50

ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.

Glen Abram Rich Central 6-3 Sr. G

Braden Attebury Eldorado 6-4 Jr. F

Charlie Bair Glenbard South 6-6 Sr. C

Thomas Bell Cahokia 6-6 Sr. G/F

Tray Buchanan United Township 6-1 Sr. G

Jaylen Catledge Richards 6-5 Sr. G/F

Juan Contreras Kewanee 6-0 Sr. G

Zach Couper Rockford Boylan 6-5 Sr. G

Brett Czerak Aurora Central Catholic 6-1 Sr. G

Trevor Davis Waterloo Gibault 6-4 Sr. G

Jadacus Dixon T.F. North 6-2 Sr. G

Dazon Farris Bloomington 6-2 Sr. G

Drew Gibson Effingham St. Anthony 6-3 Sr. G

Justin Hardy St. Charles East 6-5 Jr. F

Lenell Henry Morgan Park 6-9 Sr. F

Rod Henry-Hayes Zion-Benton 6-4 Sr. G

Eric Higgs Farmington 6-0 Sr. G

Jordan Hochstatter Amboy 6-2 Sr. G

Jordan Holmes Columbia 6-0 Jr. G

Talen Horton-Tucker Simeon 6-5 Jr. F

Demarius Jacobs Uplift 6-3 Sr. G

John Kerr Grant 6-6 Sr. F

Layne Kircher Macon Meridian 6-3 Sr. G

Teyvion Kirk Joliet West 6-3 Sr. G

Will LeGrande Lewistown 6-6 Sr. C

Matt Long Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 6-1 Sr. G

Jackson Marcotte Mount Carmel 6-8 Jr. F

Max Muller PORTA/AC 6-5 Sr. F

Carson Newsome Waukegan 6-6 Sr. G/F

Cory Noe Mahomet-Seymour 6-2 Jr. G

Francis Okoro Normal West 6-9 So. C

Drew Peterson Libertyville 6-6 Jr. G

Marco Pettinato Lincoln-Way West 6-2 Sr. G

Tyrell Pettis Luther North 5-10 Jr. G

P.J. Pipes Lemont 6-2 Sr. G

Nick Price Gillespie 6-2 Sr. G

Dwayne Rose Jr. Crete-Monee 6-2 Sr. G

Yaakema Rose Springfield Lanphier 5-8 Sr. G

Tucker Schlipf El Paso-Gridley 6-6 Sr. F

Ethan Schuemer Willowbrook 6-6 Jr. F

Keondre Schumacher Normal U-High 6-0 Sr. G

Kyle Smith Marissa 5-10 Sr. G

Zach Toussaint Johnsburg 5-11 So. G

McKe Tucker Ottawa 6-3 Sr. G

Treye Tucker Rockford Christian Life 5-9 So. G

Andre White Jr. Elgin Harvest Christian 5-8 So. G

Grant Wolfe Effingham 6-0 Sr. G

Jake Wolfe Aurora Christian 6-4 Jr. G

Brennen Woods Elgin Harvest Christian 6-4 Sr. G/F

Justin Young Polo 6-4 So. F

Honorable Mention 100

ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.

Jameel Alausa Chicago U-High 6-6 Sr. F

Ryan Altenberger Morton 6-0 Sr. G

Luke Anthony Wheaton North 6-3 Sr. G

Ryan Armstrong Altamont 5-11 Sr. G

Logan Atkins South Elgin 6-3 Sr. G

Beau Bailey Dixon 6-2 So. G

Trevian Bell Joliet West 6-5 Sr. G

Deonte Billups Moline 6-4 So. G

Malik Binns Bolingbrook 6-6 Sr. F

Justin Bottorff Quincy Notre Dame 6-7 Sr. F

Bryant Brown Waukegan 6-5 So. G/F

Kezo Brown Simeon 6-2 Jr. G

Jonny Butler Minooka 6-3 Sr. G/F

Jered Cain Patoka 6-1 Sr. G/F

Justin Carpenter Mount Carmel 6-9 Sr. G/F

Arthur Carter East St. Louis 6-2 Sr. G

Xavier Castaneda Whitney Young 6-1 Jr. G

Will Clausel Newark 6-4 Sr. G

Joey Coffaro Hersey 5-10 Sr. G

Isaac Collins Pleasant Plains 5-9 Sr. G

James Connolly Grayslake North 6-3 Jr. G/F

Perry Cowan DePaul Prep 6-4 So. G

Tyler Dancy Belleville West 6-7 Sr. C

Ryan Davis Conant 6-8 Jr. F/C

Anthony Delisi St. Charles North 5-10 Sr. G

Dylan Dirks Robinson 6-7 Sr. F

Camron Donatlan West Aurora 6-2 Jr. G

Toraze Dobbs Uplift 6-5 Jr. F

Jordan Doss Hope Academy 6-6 Sr. F

Nathan Doty Sangamon Valley 6-1 Sr. G

Raekwon Drake Orr 6-5 Jr. F

Dillon Durrett Wheaton Warrenville South 6-3 Sr. F

Garrett Fant Lake Park 6-1 Sr. G

Calvin Fisher Monticello 6-5 Jr. F

J.J. Flores Elgin Harvest Christian 6-2 Jr. G

Javon Freeman Whitney Young 6-3 Jr. G

Dawson Fuller Serena 5-10 Jr. G

Alec Hayes Hartsburg-Emden 6-6 Sr. F

My'Quion Garrett Rockford Jefferson 6-4 Jr. G

Zion Griffin Hinsdale South 6-5 Jr. F

Zach Griffith Fisher 6-5 Sr. F

JD Gunn Wheaton Academy 6-4 Jr. G

Austin Guy Orangeville 6-1 Jr. G

Jack Halverson Peotone 6-7 Jr. G/F

Mitch Hardiek Teutopolis 6-4 Sr. G/F

Terrence Hargrove East St. Louis 6-6 So. F

Simeon Henton North Chicago 6-2 Sr. G

Conor Honan Tremont 6-4 Sr. F

Jonah Hopper North Greene 6-4 Jr. F

Cam Irvin Morgan Park 6-0 Sr. G

Markese Jacobs Uplift 5-11 So. G

Zee Johnson Elverado 6-2 Jr. G

Kyle King St. Charles North 6-5 Jr. F

Zach Kuligoski Round Lake 6-5 Sr. F

Trey Layden Hoopeston Area 6-1 Sr. G

Eli Leffelman Newman Central Catholic 6-0 Sr. G

Mitch Lewis Naperville North 6-5 Sr. F

Lamar Lillard Momence 6-4 Jr. G

Anthony Lynch Larkin 6-3 Jr. G

Frankie Mack Prospect 6-2 Sr. G

Tyson Magee Cumberland 6-2 Jr. G

Dawson Maus Oblong 6-0 Sr. G

Brandon McCombs Jacksonville 6-7 Sr. F

Mark McGrath Lisle 6-2 Sr. F

Justin McNeal Genoa-Kingston 6-4 Sr. G

Malcolm Miller Shelbyville 6-4 So. G

Jared Murphy Rolling Meadows 6-4 Sr. G/F

Marvin Nesbitt Butler 6-3 Sr. G

Josh Niego Brother Rice 6-4 Sr. G

Jamal Nixon Fenwick 6-5 Sr. G/F

Jack Nolan Benet Academy 6-1 Sr. G

Kyle Ottens Milledgeville 6-1 Jr. G

Malik Parker Chicago Christian 6-1 Sr. G

Manny Patterson Kenwood 6-8 Sr. F

Chris Payton Bloomington 6-6 So. F

Jake Pennell Williamsville 6-1 Sr. G

Austin Richie Bloom 6-5 Sr. F

Peyton Sampson LaSalle-Peru 6-3 Sr. F

Chaz Sardin Peoria Quest 5-10 Sr. G

Mike Shepski Brother Rice 6-0 Sr. G

Caleb Siler West Aurora 6-3 Sr. F

Kyle Sliwa Fremd 6-1 Sr. G

Jonah Smith Mount Zion 6-2 Jr. G

Namon Smith John Hope 6-2 Sr. G

Jimmy Sotos Conant 6-2 Sr. G

D.J. Steward Fenwick 6-1 Fr. G

Jarod Stonis Wauconda 6-3 Sr. F

Matt Stritzel Niles Notre Dame 6-2 Sr. G

Connor Toennies Carlyle 6-5 Sr. F

Trey Thomas River Ridge 6-4 Jr. F

Kaleb Thornton Bolingbrook 6-0 Jr. G

Ben Versluys Elgin Westminster Christian 6-5 Jr. F

Cameron Wallace Lovejoy 5-9 Jr. G

Josiah Wallace Marshall 6-3 Sr. G

Doug Wallen Champaign Central 6-4 Sr. F

Devin Whitelow Washington 5-9 Sr. G

Elyjah Williams Evanston 6-6 Sr. F

Kevin Williams Rantoul 6-6 Sr. F

Trevyon Williams Springfield Southeast 5-8 Sr. G

Andrew Zenner Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-4 Sr. F