Zilis: Reaves, Dawson use transferring to get involved and noticed

Urbana's Calogeno Dawson, left, and Centennial's Kam Reeves, who both transferred from Central and played big roles for their respective teams this season.

No matter how many possessions a team plays or how many games it wins, a finite amount of limelight exists in basketball. And when a team has too much talent to put on the court at once, the shadows grow large.

In Kam Reaves' case, his skills were obfuscated by a 6-foot-7 shadow in the form of consensus top-100 2018 prospect Tim Finke at Champaign Central last season.

For Calogeno Dawson, the shadow that hid his point guard skills came in the form of Bailey Dee, also a Division I prospect, for the Maroons in 2015-16.

"I always thought that I could be a leader and a scorer," Reaves said. "I just needed the opportunity."

And when Reaves and Dawson transferred to Centennial and Urbana, respectively, the opportunity to step into the forefront came about. And both took advantage.

Reaves, a senior who averaged 12 points and knocked down 37 three-pointers in the 2016-17 season, and Dawson, a senior who hit 31 threes and led Urbana with 3.4 assists per game, will play in Sunday's Parkland College/News-Gazette All-Area All-Star Game (3:30 p.m., Dodds Athletic Center in Champaign) after stepping into featured roles at their new schools.

Dawson stepping into his role with the Tigers was no surprise to Urbana coach Verdell Jones.

Jones knew Dawson from his own days as an assistant at Central, where he coached under Wayne and Sergio McClain.

"I always knew the type of young man, athlete and student that he was," Jones said of Dawson. "He's a great player, a great leader, (and) he just led in every area of the floor."

After playing sparingly toward the end of last season with the Maroons, the challenge for Dawson was to bring the winning culture he experienced during his three years at Central over to Urbana. Early on, he could see that might be a challenge.

"You could tell (they didn't have experience winning) when I first got here by the way they practiced and things like that," Dawson said. "They didn't really take a lot of things serious that a lot of other teams would.

"It would be not going through drills full-speed and cheat(ing) during drills. I would just say, 'It's not going to be the same anymore. To be a good team, you've got to do everything right.'"

For Reaves, the challenge was to fill the scoring void left by graduated Charger seniors Quin Nottingham and Matt Davis, who combined to average 32.7 points per game last season.

For Central a year ago, Reaves played in a supporting role, knocking down threes at times when his team needed it but rarely leading the Maroons in scoring.

Because of that, Centennial coach Tim Lavin didn't know what to expect from his new player when he came to practices over the summer.

The transition was seamless for Reaves, who went to Jefferson Middle School with most of his Charger teammates.

"He was a pleasant surprise," Lavin said. "I didn't know much about him coming over. They moved over the summer, and from hearing from a couple of kids and the coaches that knew him, I knew right away when he walked in after the first couple of practices in the summer that he was going to be good for the program."

Neither Centennial nor Urbana broke the .500 threshold this season, but both teams had high moments.

Urbana upset both Bloomington and Danville and added seven wins to its total from last season, when it won just three times. After losing several close games and suffering through injuries during a 2-10 start, Centennial finished the season 8-9, including a defeat of Central in which Reaves drained six three-pointers.

And both Reaves and Dawson, who hope to play college basketball after graduating later this year, showed promise in the process.

"I just wanted to prove a point," Reaves said. "I wanted to prove that I'm good, too, that all you have to do is give me a chance."

