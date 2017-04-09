Sunday Conversation: Brandon Trimble

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette St. Joe's Brandon Trimble (#3) controls the ball against Westville in the second quarter. Leader Classic hosted by St. Joseph-Ogden: St. Joseph-Ogden vs Westville, Friday, December 16, 2016.

One of the more prolific scorers in area boys' basketball history gets to play again in front of local fans today at Parkland College. Brandon Trimble, who scored 2,115 career points in four seasons with St. Joseph-Ogden and leaves as the program's all-time leading scorer, will suit up today in the sixth annual Parkland/News-Gazette All-Star game that tips at 3:30 p.m. at Dodds Athletic Center in Champaign. Before Trimble does that, he caught up with sports editor MATT DANIELS to talk about his SJ-O career, his college plans and his pick to win the NBA title in two months:

What are you hoping to accomplish in today's All-Star game at Parkland?

It's going to be fun to put on the jersey again. It's always good to keep playing, even though the season is already done. It'll be exciting, and I'm just looking to have a good time with the rest of the guys.

How often are you in the gym?

I'm in the gym a lot, and I love it. I lift every day. I shoot basically every single day. I'll shoot sometimes after school and then have a workout after that. It's a grind, and you've got to want to do it.

When did you realize you just wanted to play basketball in high school?

I stopped playing baseball after eighth grade and football after my sophomore year. I like football, but I knew I could do something in basketball. Not very many people liked it, but it's not their choice. It was my choice, and it turned out to be a good choice because I'm getting my entire college education paid for.

You committed to Wisconsin-Parkside, a Division II program, in late February. Why?

The thing that stood out to me is they tried to see me every single time they could. They drove to see me play at Paxton-Buckley-Loda in January, and that showed dedication. They had been there since Day 1. They were the first team that offered me, and they wanted me. I liked all the coaches when I went on the visit. It's not that far from home. It's about three hours away, so that played a big role, too, in having my family come watch me play.

What did you learn going through the recruiting process?

The biggest thing is every athlete is going to freak out if they don't have an offer at the beginning. You've got to stay patient. That's the main thing, and when your time comes to play in front of a college coach in a game or a tournament, you've got to shine.

You helped SJ-O win a state title in 2016. What was it like seeing Monticello make a run to Peoria this past season?

Just like us last year, they started clicking at the right time. I really wanted them to beat Quincy Notre Dame and they earned that win. I'm really good friends with a bunch of the Monticello team, and my cousin, Noah Wright, plays there. They're all really good people, and they deserved to be there. They had a really good run.

If you could go back to your freshman year, what advice would you give yourself now that you would use?

I would have gotten more serious about lifting weights. My freshman year I wasn't really focused on that. I just wanted to go out and play. Now, I realize you have to be big, strong and fast to play the game well.

How often have you thought back to the state run you had as a junior?

I think about it every single time we're at lunch together or I'm around those seniors from that season. It's something that we're never going to forget, and we'll be able to enjoy it years from now.

Who's your favorite NBA player?

I've got two in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. I like LeBron because he always keeps his cool and lets his game do the talking. Russell goes out and has all those triple-doubles this season. They both play really hard, and Russell reminds me of how I play a little bit. He's only 6-3, and he's really explosive and fun to watch.

Who wins the NBA title this season?

I'm going to have to say the Cavaliers. They went on a slump, obviously, but they just beat the Celtics. I know LeBron and Kyrie Irving are going to step it up.

Cardinals or Cubs?

Cardinals. I can't stand the Cubs. I've been a Cardinals fan since I was a little kid. We would try to go to as many Cardinals games as we could growing up.

What do you think of Illinois hiring Brad Underwood?

I think it's a big catch for Illinois. When he was at Oklahoma State, they hung in there with Kansas both times they played this past season. I believe he can do well at Illinois, even though Jeremiah Tilmon is probably not coming there. I still feel like he's going to bring in a lot of good recruits and help put Illinois basketball back on top.

How do you hope people remember your time at SJ-O?

I want them to remember that I was a good basketball player, but just all around as really nice kid and a good leader that tried to help everyone out.