Trimble produces scoring, banter in boys' hoops all-star event

CHAMPAIGN — For St. Joseph-Ogden senior Brandon Trimble, Sunday's Parkland College/News-Gazette All-Star Game was filled with nostalgia.

But one thing was particularly different from his high school playing days. Normally, he doesn't talk to his opponents on the basketball court.

"Usually I can't do that," he said. "My dad will get mad at me."

On Sunday, though, Trimble didn't hold back the chatter.

When he defended Rantoul's Kevin Williams, the two smiled as he told the 6-foot-6 forward not to post him up, which Williams did a few seconds later.

Trimble and St. Thomas More guard Albion Francis talked back and forth as both took over late.

And when Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Zenner hit a three-pointer to ice an 86-73 win for the Black Team over Trimble's Gold Team, the latter shouted, "Zenner, stop it!"

"He did that to us in the regional (semi-final)," Trimble said as he turned toward his bench, referring to the Panthers' 59-56 win over his Spartans in this year's Class 2A postseason.

Trimble's game, however, was just like old times.

The 2016 News-Gazette Player of the Year, who averaged 29.3 points this season, hit four three-pointers and scored 16 of his 31 points in the last 4 minutes, 5 seconds to keep his team in the game.

Francis, though, did enough to counter Trimble's scoring explosion, scoring nine of his 25 points in the last 6:30 on his way to Player of the Game honors.

While Trimble is committed to playing college basketball at Wisconsin-Parkside, a few of his fellow Okaw Valley Conference opponents are still mulling their options.

Francis is busy sending out film to college coaches after exploding onto the scene this season. The senior averaged 19.6 points after the departure of Doug Wallen, the team's leading scorer the previous year who transferred to Champaign Central.

"I knew I was going to have to accept (the scoring load) eventually," Francis said of his time with the Sabers, "so I just worked on it all offseason when I found out he wasn't going to play, and I just started scoring, I guess."

Williams, who scored six points Sunday, has several college options — one of which he said was Parkland — after leading the Eagles to a second-straight undefeated Okaw Valley season.

"I think I got a lot better," Williams said. "I took more of a leadership role (this season). I'm less scared to shoot the ball. I'm more comfortable putting the ball on the ground and dribbling it."

While the Okaw trio will soon look ahead to playing at the next level, Sunday's game was one more chance to revel in its high school success.

"To be honest, it feels just like old times," Trimble said. "It's awesome to come back out here and play in front of people. It's a good experience and memories that will last forever."