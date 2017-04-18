Underwood to visit Finke

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood is still trying to lock down a full roster for the upcoming season, but the new Illinois basketball coach is keeping an eye on the future.

Underwood only has nine scholarship players right now, with Edwardsville senior guard Mark Smith possibly still in the mix for the 2017-18 season as The News-Gazette’s All-State Player of the Year weighs the Illini, Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and a handful of others late in his recruiting process.

One local player who has had Division I coaches evaluate him since he set foot in high school, Champaign Central wing Tim Finke, will get the chance to meet with Underwood and Illinois assistant coach Jamall Walker tonight. Underwood and Walker are scheduled to have an in-home visit with the Class of 2018 recruit, according to a Tuesday night tweet from Champaign Central assistant coach Jason Thompson.

The 6-foot-6 Finke averaged 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists this past season for the Maroons, who finished 19-10 and won a second straight Class 3A regional title, en route to News-Gazete First Team All-State and First Team All-Area accolades.

The younger brother of current Illinois forward Michael Finke, Tim holds a double-digit list of Division I offers.

Illinois first offered him in July 2015 when John Groce was the coach, but Vanderbilt, Butler, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Pittsburgh, among others, have also offered him.