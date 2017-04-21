Danville stays in house with Hightower

DANVILLE — Vikings boys’ basketball assistant coach Demetric Hightower was nervous two years ago when he received a text from athletic director B.J. Luke, saying he’d like to speak with the 2004 Danville graduate.

“When your boss sends you a text you’re like, ‘Ah, man,’ ” he said. “I thought maybe I did something wrong.”

The reason for the meeting, though, was the polar opposite.

“He told me he liked my spirit and the way I coached and the way I got after the kids and coached them hard and got a lot out of them,” Hightower said, “and he said he needed someone like that on his football staff.”

This week, Hightower received good news from Luke once again. Hightower would become the head girls’ basketball coach at Danville after Brian Anderson left the position to take a job at Salt Fork.

“He does a good job of motivating (kids). He’s good about holding them accountable,” Luke said, “and he’s a Danville guy who believes in Danville. I’m partial to those people.”

The Danville athletic department is filled with Danville graduates, including boys’ basketball coach Ted Houpt, soccer coach Chris Griffin and Luke himself. Hightower adds another name to that list.

Hightower loses the school’s second all-time leading scorer in Megan Burton, but his team returns News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer Mikala Hall, who surpassed the career 1,000-point mark as a junior.

“I love the way they compete,” he said. “They play hard, and they were fun to watch. A lot of times you’ve got to try to get guys to play hard, and that’s a testament to Coach Anderson.”

Since he graduated from Danville and went off to MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Ill., Hightower has coached with summer leagues and Dust Bowl teams before landing a job coaching North Ridge Middle School. While there, he led a team with 2017 All-Area Player of the Year Kendle Moore, along with second-teamers Caleb Griffin and Daylen Davis-Williams, to a second-place finish in the IESA state tournament.

“I like to have high energy, have fun and just get the best out of kids each and every day,” Hightower said. “Now, to be able to take over my own program is a dream come true.”