Trimble nets MVP honors, local athletes record victory

COVINGTON, Ind. — Most Valuable Player Brandon Trimble, from St. Joseph-Ogden, scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Eastern Illinois senior All-Stars past their counterparts from Western Indiana 87-69 Friday night in the seventh annual Battle of the Border boys’ basketball game.

Trimble, who is heading to Wisconsin-Parkside to continue his athletic career, was one of three double-figure scorers for the Illinois team. Rantoul’s Kevin Williams had 17 points and Schlarman’s Jahari McGuire finished with 10 points.

The Illinois team kept its counterparts off of the free-throw line in both halves. Indiana hit 13 three-pointers, with eight players nailing at least one.

Illinois hit six three-point shots.

Avery Denhart, from Lafayette Central Catholic, won the game’s sportsmanship award and led Indiana with 13 points. Caleb Dickey, from Riverton Parke, added 11 points. Kaleb Swick, from Southmont, cleared a game-high 11 rebounds.

For Illinois, Westville’s LaDavion Severado led all rebounders with seven. Trimble had six boards.

The Illinois team, which trailed 19-15 after one quarter, took control with a 30-9 second-period blitz. The go-ahead basket was on a rebound by Bismarck-Henning’s Colton Story at the 5:02 mark of the quarter. McGuire scored eight points in the final 31/2 minutes of the half for the Illinois All-Stars.

The two-game series will conclude on Sunday with the boys’ finale set for 2:30 p.m. at Danville Area Community College.