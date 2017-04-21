Tuscola coach out after 6 years

TUSCOLA — In the day after Tuscola boys’ basketball and golf coach Matt Franks told athletic director Ryan Hornaday he was leaving to take the boys’ hoops position at Morton, Hornaday began receiving inquiries Thursday about the Warriors’ post.

“Word of mouth — well, I guess word of social media — has really got it rolling,” Franks said.

The position, of course, wasn’t officially open yet.

At Monday’s board meeting, the school will officially accept Franks’ resignation.

Franks leaves after six years and a 67-88 boys’ basketball record at Tuscola, including a 56-51 mark over the last four seasons. He closed with his best season, going 16-11.

The Unity graduate will take the place of his coach with the Rockets, Jarrett Brown, who led Morton to a 20-9 record last season.

“We’re glad to have had the years we had with Matt,” Hornaday said. “He did a tremendous job working with our basketball players, he’s a tremendous golf coach and as a history teacher, he’s done a nice job for us. We’re sad to see him go, but we certainly couldn’t be more happy for him in the sense that it’s a bigger school, a bigger program, obviously a nice community to be a part of.”

The Warriors lose All-Area seniors Kaleb Williams and Ray Kerkhoff, but Hornaday is optimistic about the program’s future under new leadership.

“We had a couple of pretty good seniors graduate, but there’s a lot of young kids who played a lot this year who had an impact on those 16 wins,” Hornaday said. “You ideally find someone who has experience, who is good with kids and who has a passion for their sport.”