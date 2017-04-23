Rantoul’s Williams named MVP in win

DANVILLE — St. Joseph-Ogden’s Brandon Trimble scored 16 points and Player of the Game Kevin Williams, from Rantoul, hit 14 as the Eastern Illinois Senior All-Stars defeated their counterparts from Western Indiana Sunday afternoon at Danville Area Community College, 63-48, in the final game of the Battle of the Border.

To complete the weekend sweep in the boys’ division, Illinois had to come from behind. Indiana nailed two three-pointers in the opening minute and built its lead to 21-14 late in the first quarter.

Williams provided a spark during a 15-0 Illinois run that resulted in the game’s last lead change. Williams hit eight points during the streak.

A three-pointer by Hoopeston Area’s Trey Layden sent Illinois ahead to stay, 23-21 with 8 minutes, 1 second left before halftime. Layden ended with nine points.

Illinois held the visitors to five second-quarter points and built a 33-26 lead at halftime.

Indiana was led by sportsmanship winner Kaleb Swick, from Southmont, with 19 points. Swick hit five three-point shots.

Watseka’s Nathan Schroeder was the game’s top rebounder, grabbing nine. Trimble and Salt Fork’s Ben Dowers had six rebounds apiece. Avery Denhart, from Lafayette Central Catholic, led Indiana with six boards.

There were no individual records broken in the boys’ game.

The Battle of the Border trophy was awarded to Indiana based on points totaled from compiling quarters won (and three-point contests) for both the boys’ and girls’ games in the weekend series.

Indiana held the edge, 29-23, and won the trophy for the fifth time in the event’s seven-year existence.

Illinois was the defending champion.