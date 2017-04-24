No slowing down for UI in hoops recruiting
Edwardsville guard Mark Smith is set to announce his college decision at 6 p.m. Wednesday. But recruiting is always churning. How five of the Illini’s Class of 2018 targets fared last weekend on the Nike EYBL and Under Armour Association circuits:
Ayo Dosunmu, Mac Irvin Fire (EYBL)
6-5, Guard, Morgan Park
Third-leading scorer in the first weekend averaged 25 ppg as Mac Irvin Fire opened EYBL play 2-2. Scored session-high 32 points in win against Wisconsin Playground Elite and averaged 5.5 rebounds and three assists in four games.
Tim Finke, Meanstreets (EYBL)
6-7, Guard, Champaign Central
Local star found his shot as the weekend progressed, finishing 11 of 30 from three-point range after a 2-of-10 start in the opener. Meanstreets went unbeaten in Virginia with Finke leading team in scoring (18.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.5 rpg).
Elijah Weaver, Team Breakdown (UAA)
6-4, Guard, Oldsmar (Fla.) Christian
Consensus four-star prospect guided Team Breakdown to a 4-0 start in the first weekend of UAA play and scored a game-high 19 points in the team's final contest in New York. Weaver averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds for the weekend.
Silvio De Sousa, Florida Vipers (UAA)
6-9, Forward, IMG Academy (Fla.)
The Angola native played in the first of three games for the Florida Vipers in New York and was dominant in the paint. De Sousa had 12 dunks combined in two games Saturday and averaged 20 points on 72 percent shooting to go with six rebounds per game.
Talen Horton-Tucker, Mac Irvin Fire (EYBL)
6-5, Forward, Simeon
Saturday's 10-10-10 triple-double against Wisconsin Playground Elite was the highlight, but Horton-Tucker was consistent throughout the weekend with Mac Irvin Fire. The physical wing averaged 11 points, 5.2 rebounds and a team-high four assists per game.
