Central's Finke working through slump with Meanstreets

Photo by: The News-Gazette BABC and Portland Basketball Club compete at a game in the Nike EYBL in Westfield, Ind., on Saturday.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Meanstreets tipped off its spring schedule at NY2LA Swish N' Dish in Milwaukee. That opening weekend of the spring AAU season, from March 31 to April 2, went just OK for Meanstreets given the team had two practices together beforehand.

The start of the Nike EYBL season, however, has been more than OK for Meanstreets. A double-overtime win Friday against Pro Skills plus a split Saturday at Jonathan Byrd's Fieldhouse — a 72-68 win against New York Renaissance and an 81-55 loss to Spiece Indy Heat —has Meanstreets off to a 6-1 start.

"I would say it's been chemistry and getting to know each other off the court," Champaign Central guard Tim Finke said. "That just translates to wins on the court. When you know each other, you start to play for each other and not yourself. We've been sharing the ball pretty well. That's been our key to winning right now."

Finke put up 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals against New York Renaissance and then added 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in the loss to Spiece Indy Heat. He struggled with his shot in both games, going a combined 10 of 33 (30 percent) from the field and 2 of 13 (15 percent) from three-point range.

"You always want to try and get to the rim, but you never want to think too much," Finke said after his first game Saturday. "I think I've been doing that a little bit. You've got to keep shooting — get out of the funk — so that's what I'm going to do."

***

Some of the top pursuers in Finke's recruitment were on hand Saturday morning to see the 6-foot-7 guard play.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood and assistant Orlando Antigua took in a half apiece, while former Illini turned Vanderbilt associate head coach Roger Powell Jr., Pittsburgh coach Kevin Stallings and Northwestern coach Chris Collins also watched the four-star Class of 2018 prospect play.

Finke said he's starting to build a relationship with Underwood and the new Illini staff. Having older brother, Michael, already on the team helps.

"He's told me a lot about them," Finke said. "(Underwood) said he likes a lot of the things I do because he likes versatile players. He was saying he could utilize me in a lot of different ways."

***

Also among the versatile Class of 2018 prospects Illinois is targeting is 6-8 forward Ignas Brazdeikis out of Oakville, Ontario. The Lithuanian native, who moved to Chicago at 2 years old and then to Winnipeg, Manitoba, before landing in Ontario, had a breakout performance in Virginia last weekend.

Brazdeikis averaged 22.3 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games for CIA Bounce. He drew interest from Antigua and Illinois, along with offers from Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and Connecticut.

"A lot of schools are offering me right now, and my recruitment's open," Brazdeikis said. "I just talked to (Antigua) a few times. They're saying they love how I play and how I attack and they enjoy watching me play."

An ability to utilize his versatility is one of the main criteria Brazdeikis is looking for in making his decision.

"Just to have the freedom and the ability to do whatever I want on the court and the coaches having trust in me to make those decisions," he said. "That's huge for me."

***

Brazdeikis said he is considering reclassifying to the Class of 2017 if he knows he can be an impact player right away. He's currently leaning the opposite way, though, and sticking with the Class of 2018.

"That's probably what I'm going to go with," he said. "It's also how I feel and how I develop over the summer. That's kind of the biggest thing for me."

***

Normal West's Francis Okoro is one of four Illinois recruiting targets playing up an age group in the EYBL, along with Spiece Indy Heat's Tyger Campbell, MOKAN Elite's Malik Hall and his Bradley Beal Elite teammate James Wiseman.

Playing with Wiseman — a top-10 prospect in the 2019 class — gives Okoro a challenging practice partner and a formidable running mate in the BBE frontcourt.

"It helps me mentally and makes me get better for next year," said Okoro, a 6-9 four-star recruit (five-star per ESPN). "Playing with big guys like this is really good for me, and I'm glad to have this opportunity.

"Footwork is the main thing in basketball for me. If I can get good footwork, everything will be easier for me."

***

Okoro holds an Illinois offer along with offers from Alabama, Oakland, Tennessee, Texas Southern, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Western Kentucky. He said he's waiting until after this summer and his junior season at Normal West before tackling his recruiting more aggressively.

"I've got big interest from Kansas," Okoro said. "I've got interest from Oregon. It's just a matter of playing and everything will work itself out."