Ex-Charger McClendon on HOF selection: 'speechless'

Roger McClendon had a storybook career as a basketball player at Centennial High School.

He set the school's career scoring record, a mark which stood for more than a quarter-century after his graduation. He led the Chargers to their first state tournament appearance in 1984. And he was the first — and currently the only — Champaign-Urbana male to play in the annual McDonald's All-American basketball game.

McClendon's story outside of his tenure in Champaign could be the makings for a book.

And that's before he becomes the school's first ex-athlete inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday in Normal.

"I came from a single-parent home," McClendon said. "Mom did the best she could, but as I grew up, we struggled."

They lived in Charleston, W. Va., until Roger was 4. After a move to New York, his mother Deborah met — and later married — John McClendon, who became his adoptive father.

It was in the East that the youngster gained notoriety as a promising athlete.

"My first love was baseball," Roger McClendon said. "I had pretty good success in Little League and Pony League as a pitcher and shortstop."

During the summer of 1980, the McClendons moved to Champaign, where John McClendon had accepted a teaching position at the University of Illinois.

The move was the second major change in the life of the 13-year-old.

Earlier in the year, the youth officially became Roger McClendon.

"It was a major positive turning point in my life that I didn't realize at the time," he said.

Despite a broken wrist, which curtailed his early progress, McClendon earned a varsity basketball promotion at Centennial as a freshman. Once the season ended, he reported for tryouts in baseball coach Ben Bryan's program.

On Day 2, as McClendon was standing in center field, he was hearing sounds. But, it wasn't the crack of the bat.

"I heard a basketball bouncing in the background," McClendon said, "and something clicked. My inner spirit was telling me I needed to focus on one sport. The most logical choice was basketball. I decided to let (baseball) go."

Sticking with it

That wasn't the day a star was born, but the day a star made a serious commitment.

McClendon was not only at a good school academically, but also one which helped enhance his potential in basketball.

"As a freshman, I remember Coach (Coleman) Carrodine showing me the drop step, dribble right and protect the ball," McClendon said. "Then doing it the same way on the left side. From all those drills, I learned the fundamentals early and that made a big difference for me."

The teenager not only excelled at Centennial, but also stepped right in at the University of Cincinnati. He played four years — earning a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering — and graduated as the school's No. 2 career scorer, trailing only Oscar Robertson.

In 1998, a decade after his collegiate playing career ended, McClendon was inducted into Cincinnati's Hall of Fame.

It has taken 19 more years, but he will soon get similar recognition from the IBCA.

"I'm speechless," he said. "To be frank, I never thought about it."

To get the call, he added, is humbling.

"I think about the guys who came out of Illinois, like Doc Rivers and Isiah Thomas," he said. "When you're young, you don't realize what these things mean. As I look back and think about having the chance to meet John Wooden (at the McDonald's All-American game at UCLA) and spend time 1-on-1 with him, it's priceless.

"And then, to have a conversation with Oscar Robertson is pretty spectacular."

Joining a select few Chargers

His graduation from Centennial was followed within two years by another family move. John McClendon accepted a teaching position in Ohio.

"My family relocated and I haven't had a lot of chances to come back (to Champaign)," Roger McClendon said. "I've tried to keep in touch, but it was hard to get back as much as I'd like."

One opportunity to return was when his daughter, Deja, played volleyball at Penn State. The Nittany Lions played the Illini in Huff Hall, "the same court I played on (recreationally) when I was in high school," he said. "I remember it like it was yesterday."

The 2012 trip provided a chance to show family his old haunts.

"We drove by the old house, stopped by the school, looked at the trophy case," said McClendon, whose father is now teaching philosophy at Michigan State University. "It was good to reminisce."

For more than two decades, McClendon has worked for Yum! Brands. He is based in Louisville, Ky., and has held a variety of positions. He is currently the chief sustainability officer.

"It involves, across the enterprise, setting the strategy, designing, building, operating and maintaining facilities (including more than 43,000 restaurants, which are located in 147 countries) as holistically as we possibly can as we grow," he said, "to minimize our impact on the supply chain so as to not negatively impact biodiversity."

As great as McClendon's basketball career was at Centennial, he doesn't have a monopoly on athletic accolades in the family. His younger sister, Pia, was the point guard on a Dayton (Ohio) Dunbar state championship team. His daughter, Deja, played for two national-championship volleyball teams at Penn State.

This Saturday, though, Roger McClendon will return to the spotlight. If there's a chance for some extra activity, he believes he could still hold his own.

"I could have a mean game of H-O-R-S-E going on," McClendon said.

Several former Centennial coaches have been inducted into the IBCA Hall of Fame, including Carrodine, a charter member in 1973. His selection was based on his playing career at Mount Vernon High School and Western Illinois University. Carrodine remains the No. 2 scorer in WIU history.

IBCA members in the coaching category include Centennial's first boys' basketball coach, Bob Avery, and the school's all-time winningest basketball coach, Tim Fairchild, who coached the girls' program for 29 years and amassed 534 wins before retiring in 2007.

In the books

Nearly 33 years after he graduated from high school, Roger McClendon is still prominently featured among the Centennial basketball leaders in several categories:

— Highest career scoring average (19.2)

— Second all-time leading scorer (1,610 points)

— Fourth single-season scoring average (22.9)

— Seventh all-time leading rebounder (541)