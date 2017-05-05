Argenta-Oreana hoops loses coach
Argenta-Oreana is in search of a new boys’ basketball coach after Tom Saunches accepted the same position at Decatur Lutheran on Friday.
Bombers athletic director Dan Sheehan confirmed Saunches’ move Friday, adding the retired teacher would remain as the A-O baseball coach.
Sheehan called it “unfortunate” that A-O lost Saunches in the boys’ basketball capacity, calling him “a great man, a great teacher (and) a great coach.”
Saunches was in his second run in the role, starting in 2013-14 and compiling a 58-55 mark in four seasons. He previously led the Bombers from 1992-93 to 2001-02 as well.
