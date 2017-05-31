Chastain lands at Illinois State

NORMAL — One of the more recently decorated boys’ basketball players in the area has found a new college home.

And it’s one that is literally close to home for Matt Chastain.

Chastain, a 2016 News-Gazette First Team All-Area selection after he led LeRoy to a Class 1A state title, has transferred to Illinois State, the program announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Chastain signed with Loyola Chicago in April 2016 after the 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard/forward went through a whirlwind recruitment towards the end of his senior season, with Illinois State one of those schools to offer.

Chastain, who averaged 26 points and eight rebounds in his senior season at LeRoy, only played in three games for the Ramblers this past season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

He averaged 3.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in limited playing time before being lost for the season after injuring his knee on Nov. 14 against Eureka.

“We are very excited to add Matt to our program,” Illinois State coach Dan Muller said in a statement. “We recruited Matt out of high school, and although he took a different path, it is nice to have him join our program.”

Chastain has enrolled at Illinois State — which is coming off a 28-7 season that included a Missouri Valley Conference regular season title before the Redbirds lost to Central Florida in the second round of the NIT, preventing a possible quarterfinal matchup with Illinois at Redbird Arena from happening this past March — as a redshirt freshman walk-on.

He will sit out the 2017-18 season because of NCAA transfer rules and once he is eligible to start playing for the 2018-19 season, will have three seasons of eligibility remaining with the Redbirds.

Chastain is permitted to practice with the team and can sit on the bench during games for the upcoming season.

“Having a year to sit out while getting healthy will be very beneficial to Matt and his development,” Muller said, “and we look forward to helping him reach his potential.”

Chastain arrives at Illinois State as LeRoy’s all-time leading scorer with 2,081 points, all-time leading rebounder with 709, all-time leader in blocked shots with 213 and the best dunker in program history with 99.

Chastain is the second area player to join the Redbirds.

Mahomet-Seymour graduate Christian Romine transferred to Illinois State last year from Texas El-Paso and sat out last season, but has three seasons of eligiblity left, starting in 2017-18.