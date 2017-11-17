Majerle: Finke has 'great opportunity' with Antelopes

Video: Tim Finke: 'I'm not going to rush myself' » more Videographer: Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette Champaign Central senior Tim Finke announced his top 5 this week — Oregon, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Ohio State and Notre Dame — but said he's in no hurry to make a decision. On Thursday, before his last summer practice with the Maroons before heading back to the AAU circuit, he talked hoops with our Scott Richey: 'I want the school to need me rather than just want me. I want to make an immediate impact on the team.' Other Related Content Central star Tim Finke commits to Grand Canyon

"Thunder Dan" Majerle became popular as an NBA player in his 14-year playing career for throwing down powerful slam dunks with Phoenix, Cleveland and Miami. But on Tuesday, the 52-year-old Grand Canyon men's basketball coach made a pretty thunderous recruiting statement as well.

Majerle acquired a verbal commitment from Champaign Central guard Tim Finke that day, and Finke on Wednesday signed with Majerle's budding Antelopes program.

Grand Canyon has been a Division I squad since just 2013, and only this season became eligible to compete in the NCAA tournament. Still, in the Antelopes' time since transitioning from Division II play, Majerle has led the squad to an 83-45 record, including a 2-0 start to the 2017-18 campaign.

It's that combination of factors — early success as a D-I program plus inclusion into the NCAA tournament hunt — that Majerle thinks helped sell the Antelopes to Finke.

"Our goal is to be a Top 25 team, and we're continuing to get better and better and be there," Majerle said on Friday. "So I think he really saw the opportunity to help a rising program."

On top of that, Majerle told Finke he invisions the 6-foot-6, four-star athlete, who averaged 19.5 points for last season's regional-champion Maroons, as a likely starter as soon as he arrives in Phoenix.

Finke, Majerle said, could replace current senior point guard Joshua Braun in the Antelopes' lineup in order to fill the shooter role around Grand Canyon's bevy of bigger players.

"Well that's what I told him: I expect him to (start)," Majerle said. "I said, 'I never, ever promise anybody they're going to come in and be starting.' But one of the things we're going to need next year is to fill Josh Braun's spot. And I said, 'Tim, you could be that guy.' He has a great opportunity to come in and play a lot of minutes as a freshman."

Majerle, who was selected in the 1988 NBA Draft's first round by former Illini Jerry Colangelo when the latter was Phoenix's general manager, said he feels as positively as he does about Finke for a number of reasons.

"First of all, he's got good size at 6-6. He can really shoot the basketball," Majerle said. "He's got a great body. I think he's got a chance to really fill out when he gets to the weight room here. I love his work ethic ... his IQ. But mainly just the way he shoots the ball."

Finke does have some big shoes to fill. Not only those of Braun, a two-time All-Western Athletic Conference honoree who averaged 17.5 points per game last season, but also in terms of Grand Canyon's program history.

Majerle deemed Finke, a three-time first-team All-Area selection, "our highest-rated recruit we've ever signed" from the United States. With the Antelopes not NCAA tournament-eligible until this season, they've relied primarily upon international athletes to this point.

Now, Finke could be the recruiting catch who opens the floodgates for Majerle's program. That's exactly what the coach is hoping will happen.

"It is a big deal," Majerle said. "I can always tell you, it only takes one to believe in what we're doing, and then others will follow."