High School Boys Basketball 2017-2018 Preview
|
As the 2017-2018 boys basketball season tips off this week, read about area teams and hear from their head coaches.
Read up on these area teams:
Listen to area head coaches in these podcasts of interviews that aired on SportsTalk with Scott Beatty:
- High School of St. Thomas More head coach Matt Kelley
- Mahomet-Seymour head coach Chad Benedict
- St. Joseph-Ogden head coach Brian Brooks
- Unity High School head coach Matt Reed
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.