Area ties dot 2018 IBCA Hall of Fame class

NORMAL — Eight area connections, including an entire team, are set to be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame next year.

The 2018 class was announced Thursday and includes 101 individuals or teams under categories such as coach, career coach, player, official, media, friends and team.

Three locals will be recognized as players in the Hall of Fame: Karen Bloch with Argenta-Oreana, Craig Buchanan with Mahomet-Seymour and Mike Christian with Schlarman.

Bloch graduated in 1993 after helping the Bombers to a regional crown and is part of their Athletic Hall of Fame. After being named News-Gazette girls’ basketball Player of the Year in 1993, she went on to play hoops at Danville Area Community College and Western Illinois. She also is the aunt of former Illinois high jump star Kandie Bloch-Jones.

Buchanan, also a 1993 graduate, is one of six Bulldogs to tally 1,000 career points, won News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball Player of the Year honors in 1992 and went on to play collegiately at Iowa.

Christian, a 1970 Hilltopper grad, is part of Schlarman’s Athletic Wall of Fame and was named to the All-Time City Basketball Team by The Danville Commercial-News. He went on to rank among Auburn’s all-time leading men’s basketball scorers with 886 points.

Two local individuals have earned friend status in the Hall of Fame, as well.

Richard Kidwell of Tuscola has served as an announcer at Warrior basketball games for 47 years. Ken Leonard, currently living in Milford, is being inducted under the auspices of “numerous schools.”

Two more men with local ties are part of this class.

Taylorville’s Curt Dobbs, who will go in as a coach, is a Sullivan graduate, while Ken Crawford, who is receiving the Chuck Rolinski Award, once coached Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball.

Additionally, the 2005 Illinois men’s basketball team will enter the Hall. The squad fell one win short of a national title and included such popular athletes as Dee Brown, Luther Head and Deron Williams.

The class will be entered in the Hall at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena on May 5, 2018.