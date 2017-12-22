Friday's prep highlights: Wallen nails 1,000 career points

Other Related Content 2017 high school holiday tournament scoreboard

In boys’ basketball

Team Soy St. Teresa Christmas Tournament

■ Mt. Pulaski 62, Sullivan 30. Josh Stutzman’s 10 points weren’t enough to propel the Redskins (3-7) in their second tournament loss.

■ St. Teresa 84, Blue Ridge 43. Despite 12 points from Nick Burrow, the Knights (2-8) suffered their second setback of the event.



Nontournament

■ Centennial 56, Morton 50. The Chargers improved to 7-5 on the season with a nonconference victory.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 56, Effingham 50. Cory Noe ran up team highs in points (22) and rebounds (six) as the Bulldogs moved to 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the Apollo Conference with their sixth straight win.

■ Moline 62, Urbana 46. The Tigers slipped to 3-6 on the season with a nonconference setback.

■ Prairie Central 42, Eureka 39. Eddie Shumaker nailed 12 points and Peyton Rigsby added 10 for the Hawks (5-5) in a nonconference triumph.

■ Tuscola 56, Cerro Gordo/Bement 42. Dalton Hoel racked up 21 points and was supported by 11 apiece from Tyler Meinhold and Brayden VonLanken in a nonconference win for the Warriors (3-5). The Broncos (2-10) were paced by 13 points from Timothy Winters.



In girls’ basketball

Okaw Valley Holiday Tourney

■ Maroa-Forsyth 42, Blue Ridge 10. Four points apiece from Brianna Wallace and Meah Carter still left the Knights short.

■ Mt. Zion 45, Blue Ridge 9. The Knights (2-15) suffered their second setback of the day in their final game of the event. Jenna Mozingo put down four points in the loss.



ALAH Knights Holiday Classic

■ Oakwood 66, Shelbyville 42. Katelyn Young deposited 24 points, Paiton Frerichs added 12 and Brenna Durst netted 10 as the Comets cruised to a 2-0 mark in the event.

■ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 53, Chrisman 17. Alexis Brinkley potted eight points as the Cardinals slipped to 0-2 in the tournament.

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 52, Cumberland 19. Hannah Wallen collected her 1,000th career point on the way to 21 for the game, and the Knights moved to 2-0 in the event.

■ St. Teresa 46, Oakwood 45. Sixteen points from Durst and 11 from Young weren’t enough in a nailbiting loss for the Comets (15-2).

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Chrisman 28. Wallen’s 10 points paced a balanced scoring attack for the Knights (8-6). Brinkley hit 18 points for the Cardinals (4-13).



In wrestling

■ At Mahomet. Ben Stahl at 220 pounds and Lucas Morgan at 160 each picked up three contested wins as Mahomet-Seymour defeated Decatur Eisenhower (65-9), Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm (43-18) and Richland County (42-34). Kyle Johnson added two contested Bulldog wins at 152. Tigers with contested wins against M-S were Mason McBride at 120, Calem McElwee-Wise at 126, Cameron Nicolas at 195 and Hayden Copass at 285.