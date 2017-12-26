Purple Riders hang on for win

DIETERICH — The Arcola boys’ basketball team outlasted Oblong 51-47 on Tuesday afternoon during the Purple Riders’ first game at the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.

The Purple Riders (3-5) ended a five-game losing streak thanks to Myles Roberts, who scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.

Teammates Ivan Franco (11 points) and Hugo Garza (10 points) also reached double figures for Arcola, who faces North Clay at 4 p.m. today and Dieterich at 7 p.m. today to close out pool play.



Arcola girls drop pair. The Arcola girls’ basketball team suffered two losses on Tuesday to start the Dieterich Holiday Tournament, falling 49-41 to Dieterich in the Purple Riders’ tournament opener and 57-28 to Newton.

In the loss against Dieterich, Ella Hopkins and KayLee Hohlbauch sparked the Purple Riders’ comeback from a 33-14 halftime deficit with 16 points apiece. Hohlbauch led the Purple Riders with 15 points against Newton.

Arcola (3-9) closes out pool play at 11:30 a.m. today against Casey-Westfield.