Purple Riders hang on for win
DIETERICH — The Arcola boys’ basketball team outlasted Oblong 51-47 on Tuesday afternoon during the Purple Riders’ first game at the Dieterich Holiday Tournament.
The Purple Riders (3-5) ended a five-game losing streak thanks to Myles Roberts, who scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.
Teammates Ivan Franco (11 points) and Hugo Garza (10 points) also reached double figures for Arcola, who faces North Clay at 4 p.m. today and Dieterich at 7 p.m. today to close out pool play.
Arcola girls drop pair. The Arcola girls’ basketball team suffered two losses on Tuesday to start the Dieterich Holiday Tournament, falling 49-41 to Dieterich in the Purple Riders’ tournament opener and 57-28 to Newton.
In the loss against Dieterich, Ella Hopkins and KayLee Hohlbauch sparked the Purple Riders’ comeback from a 33-14 halftime deficit with 16 points apiece. Hohlbauch led the Purple Riders with 15 points against Newton.
Arcola (3-9) closes out pool play at 11:30 a.m. today against Casey-Westfield.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.