Kulo, Centennial outlast Moline in overtime

PEKIN — Early in the 2017-18 season, Centennial boys’ basketball relied heavily on junior Bryson Cowper and senior Tommy Makabu for scoring.

That’s quickly changing, however, thanks to senior Tamba Kulo.

Kulo contributed 15 points off the bench to go with Cowper’s 20 and Makabu’s 11 as the Chargers outlasted Moline 54-52 in overtime Wednesday during Day 1 of the Pekin Holiday Tournament.

Centennial coach Tim Lavin said Kulo missed multiple games as a team decision, but the athlete is out in full force now for the Chargers (8-5).

“He made a couple threes, made a couple putbacks on rebounds,” said Lavin, whose team is on a five-game winning streak. “I don’t know if I expected 15 points, but I expected some big contributions.”

After three quarters of shooting struggles, Centennial and Moline exploded for 18 points apiece in the fourth period before the Chargers added 12 in extra time.

“They play a 1-3-1 (defense), which kind of made it difficult,” Lavin said. “But we started making open shots.”

The Chargers face a stiff challenge Thursday against the host school, but Lavin said his team’s confidence is growing.

“When you’re playing a team on its home court, it makes it that much more difficult,” Lavin said. “But we shot the ball well in the second half. We should feel good going in.”